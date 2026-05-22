Youth unemployment remains government’s biggest challenge — Asiedu Nketia

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has identified youth unemployment as the biggest challenge confronting the government, stressing that the public sector cannot absorb all young people seeking employment.
Speaking during the NDC’s Thank You Tour in Tolon, Mr Asiedu Nketia said sustainable job creation would require greater investment in skills development and vocational training rather than overreliance on recruitment into state institutions.
“It is not possible for the government to recruit everybody into the Police Service, Army, Fire Service, Immigration, Customs, and the other security agencies,” he stated. “There is no way the government will have enough spaces for all of us there.”
According to him, the government’s long-term strategy would focus on equipping young people with employable and entrepreneurial skills capable of creating opportunities beyond the public sector.
Mr Asiedu Nketia referenced countries such as the United States, Canada and Germany, where immigrants are often integrated into vocational training and trade systems to help them become economically productive.
“When you go to America, Canada, or Germany, one of the first things they do is to help you acquire skills or training that will allow you to work and earn a living,” he said. “That is the direction the government intends to pursue.”
The NDC Chairman encouraged young people in Tolon and across the country to remain hopeful and continue supporting government initiatives aimed at tackling unemployment and expanding economic opportunities.
His comments come amid growing concerns over youth unemployment in Ghana, particularly among graduates and young people in rural communities who continue to demand jobs and greater economic inclusion.
Mr Asiedu Nketia was in the Northern Region as part of the NDC’s nationwide Thank You Tour following the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.
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