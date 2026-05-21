Gov’t using criminal laws to suppress dissent – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, counsel for Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has accused the government of using Sections 207 and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act to suppress dissenting views and intimidate political opponents.

Speaking after Abronye DC was granted bail on May 21 for an offence allegedly committed about a week ago, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the increasing use of the laws raises concerns about free speech and political tolerance in the country.

According to him, about 16 people have been arrested and charged under the provisions over the last 16 months.

“We believe this is part of an exercise aimed at suppressing free speech,” he stated.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah argued that the offence at the centre of the case is a misdemeanour and questioned why bail was initially denied.

“Even if convicted on the substantive offence, there is authority suggesting that the appropriate punishment is a fine, so why deny him bail?” he asked.

His comments come amid the arrest of the outspoken politician, who was reportedly picked up on Monday, April 13, 2026, to assist with ongoing investigations into allegations of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace, false publication, and conduct likely to cause fear and panic.

He further alleged that comments by government officials about tracking individuals through IP addresses signalled an attempt to use the security and justice systems against critics of the administration.

According to him, the growing political tension in the country is linked to what many perceive as the selective application of the law.

“The tension is high because many well-meaning Ghanaians can see that Sections 207 and 208 are being used to suppress dissenting views,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah also pointed to previous comments made by senior political figures, including President John Mahama while in opposition, about the judiciary, arguing that similar laws were not enforced in the same manner at the time.

He referenced concerns recently raised by the National Peace Council over increasing political tension and urged authorities to take steps to reduce the growing mistrust.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, however, stopped short of endorsing threats made by some political supporters, calling instead for restraint and fairness in the application of the law.

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