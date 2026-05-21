Celestine Donkor features top African gospel acts on ‘Borborbor Hymns’ 

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has released her new live project, Borborbor Hymns.
The medley was released on 19th May 2026, which was her birthday.
This project features collaborations with Zimbabwean gospel singer Tembalami, Ghanaian gospel artistes Piesie Esther and Uncle Ato, and South African gospel minister Zaza Mokhethi.
The songs on Borborbor Hymns were recorded live during the 2026 edition of Celestial Praiz, Celestine Donkor’s annual worship event known for its awesome blend of contemporary gospel and indigenous Ghanaian musical styles.
The project highlights the traditional Borborbor rhythm of the Ewe people in Ghana while delivering a strong worship and praise experience through live performances and collaborations from the celebrated Africa gospel acts.
Celestine Donkor remains one of Ghana’s leading gospel voices, recognised for promoting African sounds within gospel music. Over the years, she has released several popular songs, including Agbebolo, Okronkronhene, Only You, Testimony, Thank You, among others.
The release of Borborbor Hymns has already sparked excitement among gospel music enthusiasts, with some already reacting to it on social media.
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