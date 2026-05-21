MUSIGA hosts Nigerian delegation on creative economy study tour

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has hosted a high-powered delegation from Nigeria’s National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, which is in Ghana for a study tour on the creative economy.

The delegation was led by Prof Dabin Haruna Khitwe, mni.

Speaking during the visit, Prof Dabin said the delegation forms part of Study Group Five of the Institute under Senior Executive Course 48. He explained that the Institute undertakes annual study tours on selected areas of the economy and governance as directed by the President of Nigeria.

According to him, this year’s theme, selected by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, is “The Orange Economy and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development in Nigeria”, with emphasis on how creativity meets the market in the global digital era.

Prof Dabin noted that the delegation had already met with Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and agencies under the ministry. He added that similar delegations are currently in other parts of Africa undertaking related studies, which will later extend to other parts of the world before a comprehensive report is presented to President Tinubu.

MUSIGA President Bessa Simons warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed excitement about hosting the Nigerian team. He also highlighted key issues within Ghana’s music industry, including the operations of the Creative Arts Agency (CAA).

MUSIGA’s Director of Special Projects and Communications, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, briefed the delegation on the structure and operations of the Union, as well as MUSIGA’s collaborations with international organisations such as the International Federation of Musicians (FIM).

Also present at the meeting were Rev Eddie Eyison, National Treasurer of MUSIGA, and Samuel Kofi Agyemang, General Secretary of MUSIGA.

Members of the Nigerian delegation included Air Commodore Nwankwo Raymond Chibueze, PhD; Dr Amaechi Obinna Charles; Abdulkadir Moshood Olanrewaju; Capt Agbaje Zaid Idowu; Contr Aremu Adegboyega Olayinka; Engr Damo Aliyu Mamuda; Delano Oluyele Obafemi (SAN); Dr Enabulele Osahon; Gp Capt Ganiyu Fatai Ayinla; DCP Isa Garba; Dr Jibrin Balarabe Suleiman; Dr Mundi Sule; Jane Chinwe Okeleke; Col Olasein Mutiu Dotun; Raji Bilkisu Omeneke; and Rwang Yop Shom.

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