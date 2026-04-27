Music

MUSIGA hosts 3rd authentic highlife nite to raise funds for AMWEF

  27 April 2026 1:11pm
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The 3rd Authentic Highlife Nite, organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), was held on Saturday, 25 April, at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill to celebrate Ghanaian highlife music while raising support for the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF).

The event brought together music lovers, industry players and cultural figures for a night of performances and philanthropy, while also serving as a platform to announce key industry initiatives, including the official launch of the Highlife Festival slated for October 2026, and the Highlife to the World Tour.

Veteran highlife icon Teacher, alongside MUSIGA President Bessa Simons, Ben Brako and Mzbel, delivered stirring performances. Lady P.J and Old Soja were also a revelation, while Obrafour brought energy to the stage. Kwabena Kwabena kept the audience on its feet, before Pat Thomas closed the show with a performance that evoked the golden era of highlife.

The Highlife Festival is being organised collaboratively by the Creative Arts Agency, Ghana Tourism Authority, National Folklore Board and MUSIGA. Organisers say the initiative is aimed at showcasing highlife’s enduring legacy and expanding its global reach. The Highlife to the World Tour is being led by Showbiz Africa in partnership with MUSIGA and other stakeholders.

In a special address, Wakefield Ackuaku, Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, represented the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie. He commended the event’s role in preserving Ghanaian musical heritage and pledged government support for the upcoming festival.

“This is more than a concert, it’s the grand launch of the Highlife Festival to ignite nationwide passion and the Highlife to the World Tour to carry our heritage global,” Bessa Simons said.

An exclusive auction was held to raise funds for the Musicians Welfare Emergency Fund (AMWeF). Items included a commemorative book on MUSIGA’s Golden Jubilee and beads donated by Kati Torda’s Sun Trade Beads. The event also hosted members of the Spanish band Mucho Mungo, highlighting cultural exchange.

Patrons described the night as a success, reinforcing highlife’s enduring relevance within Ghana’s creative arts space. Organisers say further details on the October Highlife Festival will be announced through MUSIGA platforms.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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