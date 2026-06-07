EPA engages schoolchildren to promote climate-resilient communities

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is looking to Ghana's next generation to help tackle climate change, using schools as a starting point for building more climate-resilient communities.

As part of activities marking World Environment Day 2026, the EPA's Kasoa Area Office carried out a week-long climate education campaign in schools across the Effutu Municipality, Gomoa East District and Agona West Municipality, reaching hundreds of pupils with lessons on environmental stewardship and climate action.

The initiative, held under the global theme "Climate Action" and the national theme "Building a Climate-Resilient Ghana through Responsible Stewardship," sought to equip young people with practical knowledge on climate change and inspire them to become agents of change in their communities.

EPA officers visited 25 basic schools, educating pupils on the causes and impacts of climate change, environmental conservation, waste management and tree planting. Students were encouraged to adopt sustainable practices and share climate-smart behaviours with their families and peers.

Speaking at the climax event in Winneba on June 5, the Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu Municipality, Rev. Atta Mensah, called for collective efforts to address environmental challenges and safeguard the future.

He urged students, teachers and community members to embrace sustainable practices and actively participate in environmental conservation initiatives.

The campaign moved beyond awareness raising. Schools in the Effutu Municipality were assessed on their understanding of climate change, environmental cleanliness, sustainability practices and participation in climate action activities.

Unipra South Junior High School emerged as the overall winner, with Don Bosco 'A' Junior High School and Winneba M/A Junior High School placing second and third, respectively.

The top-performing schools received grass trimmers and waste bins to support environmental management efforts, while all participating schools were presented with certificates and waste bins.

Kasoa EPA Area Head Dawood Abbas said climate change was already affecting lives, livelihoods and natural resources, making resilience-building an urgent priority.

He stressed that educating young people was one of the most effective ways to drive lasting environmental change, urging schools to transform climate knowledge into practical action.

A tree-planting exercise involving students, teachers, local authorities and EPA officials formed part of the celebration, symbolising a shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

Officials at the EPA say the programme is part of broader efforts to empower young people to take ownership of environmental protection and help build communities that are better prepared for climate-related challenges.

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