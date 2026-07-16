EPA warns of lead exposure risks as Ghanaian children face possible brain damage

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has raised concerns over the risk of lead exposure among children in Ghana, warning that one in every two children could be vulnerable to brain damage and reduced intelligence due to contact with the toxic metal.

The warning follows findings from the EPA’s latest study on lead poisoning, which detected hazardous chemicals, including lead, in toys commonly used by children.

Speaking at a dissemination event in Accra, Deputy Director of the EPA’s Chemical Control and Quality Unit, Lovelace Sarpong, said the findings highlight the need for stronger measures to protect children from harmful substances.

She said regulators, manufacturers, importers and consumers must work together to ensure that products intended for children meet required safety standards.

Lead exposure is considered a major public health concern globally, particularly among children whose brains and nervous systems are still developing.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no known safe level of lead exposure. The metal has been linked to reduced IQ, learning difficulties, behavioural challenges and other long-term health effects.

The WHO estimates that hundreds of millions of children worldwide have elevated blood lead levels, with exposure often occurring through contaminated toys, paints, household dust and other consumer products.

Health Specialist at UNICEF, Dr Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Amoah, urged parents and caregivers to be more cautious when purchasing toys and household items for children.

He said lead poisoning can have lifelong consequences on children’s health, education and overall development.

Dr Amoah encouraged parents to pay attention to the quality and source of products they buy for children, particularly items that may come into frequent contact with them.

The EPA and UNICEF are advocating stronger enforcement of product safety regulations and increased public awareness to reduce children’s exposure to lead and other harmful chemicals.

They are also calling for closer collaboration among government agencies, industry players and consumers to ensure that children’s products available on the Ghanaian market are safe.

The organisations believe improved regulation, monitoring and education will be critical in preventing lead-related health complications among children in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.