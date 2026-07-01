EPA eyes redeployment of idle Zodiac boat to fight water pollution and flooding

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is considering redeploying its specialised Zodiac patrol boat in collaboration with the Ghana Navy to strengthen surveillance and protection of Ghana’s rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

The move comes as the country grapples with increasing water pollution and recurring flooding incidents affecting communities and ecosystems.

Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, disclosed this during a courtesy call on the Commodore Superintendent of the Western Naval Shipyard, Commodore Roger Bagoniah, on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

She said the visit formed part of efforts to assess the condition of the vessel and explore a viable operational framework for its deployment.

"The primary purpose of our visit is to assess the condition of the EPA's boat, which has been under your custody for some time, and to inform you that management is exploring options to deploy it in protecting Ghana's water bodies," she said.

Prof. Klutse noted that while the EPA has the mandate to protect the environment, it lacks the technical capacity to operate the patrol vessel independently.

"As you know, the EPA does not have the technical expertise to operate the boat, but the Ghana Navy does. That is why we are exploring a collaboration that will allow the vessel to be deployed effectively for the benefit of Ghanaians and to advance environmental sustainability," she added.

The eight-member crew Zodiac boat was procured in 2014 to support offshore petroleum monitoring, environmental surveillance and oil spill response operations, but has remained largely underutilised in recent years.

The EPA believes redeploying the vessel could significantly improve monitoring of illegal activities on water bodies, enhance pollution control efforts and strengthen emergency response capacity along Ghana’s waterways.

Commodore Roger Bagoniah welcomed the proposal, assuring the EPA of the Ghana Navy’s readiness to support the initiative once a clear operational arrangement is established.

He said the collaboration would ensure the vessel is put to effective use while also extending its operational lifespan.

As part of her working visit to the Western Region, Prof. Klutse and her delegation also toured several industrial facilities, including Takoradi Container Terminal, Ghacem, and Atlantic Terminal Services Limited, to assess environmental compliance.

The EPA team also visited Samreboi to evaluate the impact of recent flooding that affected parts of the community, with assurances of continued collaboration with stakeholders to mitigate future environmental risks.

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