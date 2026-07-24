Task Force begins demolition of structures on waterways to tackle Accra flooding

The government's Flood Mitigation Task Force has intensified efforts to reduce perennial flooding in Accra by beginning the demolition of structures illegally erected on waterways while simultaneously undertaking extensive dredging of drains and channels in flood-prone communities.

The exercise, being coordinated by the Head of the Flood Mitigation Task Force, Brigadier General Forster Okae Yeboah, forms part of a broader intervention aimed at restoring the free flow of stormwater ahead of the peak rainy season and minimising the devastating effects of flooding.

One of the major operational areas is the Tesa Dam, located along Boundary Road in East Legon, where demolition teams have moved in to remove structures constructed along the banks of the dam.

According to the task force, unchecked encroachment over the years has significantly narrowed the natural watercourse, restricting the movement of water and increasing the risk of flooding in surrounding communities whenever heavy rains occur.

Alongside the demolition exercise, engineering teams are dredging drains and desilting water channels to improve their carrying capacity and ensure the smooth discharge of stormwater.

Speaking during the operation on Friday, July 24, the Head of the Flood Mitigation Task Force, Brigadier General Forster Okae Yeboah, said the intervention was part of a comprehensive strategy to address the underlying causes of flooding rather than merely responding to its consequences.

He explained that the removal of structures obstructing waterways and the clearing of silted drains would help restore the natural flow of water and reduce the vulnerability of communities to flooding.

Brigadier General Okae Yeboah indicated that the exercise would not be limited to the Tesa Dam area, stressing that similar operations would be rolled out across other flood-prone communities in the Greater Accra Region.

The latest operation forms part of the government's wider flood prevention programme, which combines enforcement against illegal developments with engineering interventions to improve drainage infrastructure and safeguard lives and property during the rainy season.

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