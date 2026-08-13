Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Digital customer experience and business growth

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  13 August 2026 3:17pm
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Insight

Customers increasingly expect organizations to deliver fast, convenient, personalized, and consistent experiences across digital and physical channels.

CEOs must ensure that digital transformation ultimately improves customer value rather than simply introducing new technology.

The best digital strategy begins with the customer.

Key Strategies:

  1. Understand evolving customer expectations.
  2. Simplify digital customer journeys.
  3. Integrate customer data responsibly.
  4. Personalize experiences where appropriate.
  5. Measure customer outcomes continuously.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Review the organization’s digital customer journey.

✅ Align technology investments with customer needs.

✅ Monitor digital customer satisfaction and retention.

Actionable Tip.

  • Experience one of your organization’s digital customer journeys personally and identify one area that needs improvement.

Why This Matters?

A strong digital customer experience improves loyalty, differentiation, efficiency, and revenue growth.

About the Author

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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