Daily Insight for CEOs: Leading with resilience in a changing world

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Resilience is no longer simply the ability to recover from setbacks; it is the ability to grow stronger because of them. CEOs who cultivate resilience create organisations that remain focused, adaptable, and confident regardless of external pressures.
“Resilient organisations do not merely survive disruption—they transform it into progress.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir
Key Strategies
- Build resilient leadership teams
Develop leaders who remain composed, decisive, and optimistic during challenging periods.
- Strengthen organisational learning
Capture lessons from every success and setback to improve future performance.
- Invest in people and culture
Support employee wellbeing, capability development, and engagement to sustain performance.
- Maintain strategic focus
Avoid reacting impulsively to every challenge; remain anchored to long-term priorities.
- Celebrate resilience
Recognise teams and individuals who demonstrate perseverance, innovation, and adaptability.
“Resilience grows when leaders inspire confidence before certainty exists.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir
CEO Leadership Actions ✅
✅ Reflect on your organisation’s biggest lesson from the past six months.
✅ Recognise teams that have demonstrated resilience during change.
✅ Develop one initiative to strengthen organisational resilience over the next quarter.
Actionable Tip
End the week by asking your leadership team: “What challenge has made us stronger, and how can we build on that strength?”
Why This Matters
Resilient organisations recover faster, innovate more confidently, and sustain long-term growth. CEOs who lead with resilience create institutions that inspire confidence, outperform during uncertainty, and remain relevant in an ever-changing world.
“Great leadership is measured not by avoiding adversity, but by how organisations emerge stronger because of it.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir
About the Author
Ernest De-Graft Egyir is the Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, CEO Advisor and Thought Leader, Convener of the Ghana CEO Summit, Member of Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee, and Author of *Daily Insight for CEOs.
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