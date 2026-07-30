Unopened Oforikrom Court facility left vulnerable as cables, generator parts are stolen

Audio By Carbonatix
Cables used in wiring the Oforikrom District Court in the Ashanti Region have been stolen by unknown persons.
The incident, believed to have occurred some weeks ago, has led to the disconnection of the yet-to-be-operational facility from the national grid.
A visit by Joy News to the court revealed dangling wires, with the cables completely pulled out.
The court complex, which was completed under the previous government, has since been left to deteriorate.
While the courtroom has been furnished and some offices completed, they are yet to be equipped with furniture and office equipment.
However, all electrical cables have since been removed by thieves. Parts of the generator set installed for the facility have also been taken away.
Assembly Member for the Emena Kokoben Boadi Appiadu Electoral Area, Kenneth Owusu Bediako, said a complaint was made to the Assembly, which indicated that the facility is under the protection of the Judicial Service.
“Even houses that have people living in them get items stolen when no one is around. How much more a court facility that has no security?” he quizzed.
At the time of our visit, the facility was overgrown with weeds, a clear sign of inactivity. The rooms were dusty, and parts of the roof had caved in.
An accommodation facility that forms part of the court complex is also yet to be completed.
It has also been taken over by weeds, and according to sources, contractors have long abandoned the project.
The Assembly Member is calling on the government to expedite action on the operationalization of the court and the completion of the bungalow.
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