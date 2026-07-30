Banking and Finance

Absa Bank facilitates China-Turkey business mission for Ghanaian businesses

Source: Joy Business  
  30 July 2026 3:53pm
Edward Mawudem, SME Cluster Relationship Manager at Absa Bank Ghana
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Absa Bank Ghana has facilitated a 20-day international business mission to China and Turkey for Ghanaian businesses.

This provides them opportunities to explore global markets, connect with international suppliers, and build strategic trade partnerships.

The business mission, in collaboration with Nita Travels, formed part of Absa’s commitment to supporting enterprise growth by helping businesses gain exposure to global markets, strengthen their networks and access knowledge that can enhance their competitiveness.

Speaking on the initiative, Edward Mawudem, SME Cluster Relationship Manager at Absa Bank Ghana, said the business mission was designed to help customers gain exposure to international markets and build relationships that support business growth.

“Access to global markets remains critical to the growth and sustainability of businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

"Through this business mission, we are seeking to create a platform for our customers to engage directly with international suppliers, understand global market trends and develop relationships that can support their expansion beyond Ghana,” he said.

During the China leg of the mission, participants visited Guangzhou and attended the Canton Fair, one of the world’s largest trade exhibitions, where they engaged with manufacturers, suppliers and industry players across various sectors.

The programme also included factory visits, business-to-business meetings and market tours that provided insights into sourcing strategies, production processes, pricing structures and supply chain management.

The delegation later travelled to Istanbul, Turkey, where they participated in the AFEX Turkey exhibition and engaged with Turkish exporters, manufacturers, and business leaders.

The engagements exposed participants to new sourcing opportunities and potential partnerships across sectors including agriculture, food processing, textiles, and manufacturing.

The business mission provided participants with valuable insights into international trade practices, supplier engagement and market expansion opportunities.

Through engagements in China and Turkey, the businesses gained exposure to new markets, potential partnerships, and strategies to strengthen their operations as they explore opportunities beyond Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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