Dr. Chambas calls for overhaul of Ghana’s education system to safeguard peace

African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has called for a fundamental overhaul of Ghana's education system, arguing that quality education is one of the country's most powerful tools for preventing conflict and sustaining peace.

He said Ghana's education system must move beyond producing graduates with academic qualifications to nurturing innovators, ethical leaders and responsible citizens capable of driving national development and promoting social cohesion.

Dr. Chambas made the remarks while delivering the commemorative lecture at the 150th anniversary celebration of Mfantsipim School.

Reflecting on the school's contribution to national development, he said the milestone presented an opportunity not only to celebrate its legacy but also to re-examine the future of education in Ghana.

He warned that societies which fail to provide young people with quality education, meaningful employment and opportunities for civic participation create fertile ground for division and conflict.

"Conflict seldom begins with the sound of a gun or gunfire. It begins with exclusion, with hopelessness, when young people lose confidence that society offers them a fair chance to realise their aspirations," he said.

Dr. Chambas said conflict also flourishes when ignorance triumphs over understanding, prejudice replaces tolerance and misinformation overwhelms truth.

Describing education as society's most effective long-term investment in peace, he said schools should equip learners not only with knowledge in mathematics, science, technology and languages, but also with the values needed to live peacefully in diverse communities.

"Children should leave school not only with competence in mathematics, science and technology or language, but also with the ability to resolve disagreements peacefully, respect diversity, reject violence and appreciate the dignity of every human being," he stated.

Echoing the call for stronger civic values, Chairman of the event and head of government's 24-hour Economy Secretariat, Augustus Goosie Obuadum Tanoh, urged Ghanaians to embrace democracy not merely as a system of government but as a way of life.

He said democratic values are under increasing pressure worldwide, citing the rise of authoritarianism and right-wing political movements in parts of Europe and elsewhere.

"We are in a world that is changing. It's unclear where it will settle," he said, adding that the issues discussed at the lecture resonate not only with Ghana but with a world grappling with conflict and uncertainty.

Mr. Tanoh also referenced recent incidents of intercommunal violence in parts of Ghana, stressing that democratic values must be reflected in citizens' everyday conduct if the country is to preserve peace and social cohesion.

The commemorative lecture formed part of activities marking Mfantsipim School's 150th anniversary, celebrated under the theme Leadership, Education and National Development.

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