A source of excellence across generations – Vice President Opoku-Agyemang lauds Mfantsipim

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has officially inaugurated the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Mfantsipim School, describing the institution as a vital pillar that has reinforced the intellectual foundations of Ghana for over a century.

Speaking at a prestigious ceremony in Accra on Saturday, 11th April 2026, the Vice President delivered a deeply personal tribute to the school, highlighting its role as a forge for leadership, discipline, and national identity.

In a touching reflection, the Vice President shared that her connection to Mfantsipim spans multiple generations, illustrating the school’s enduring influence on Ghanaian families.

“For me, from my father’s generation to my sons’, Mfantsipim has been a source of excellence, discipline, and character formation,” she remarked.

She noted that the institution’s legacy, which is rooted in the vision of the Methodist Church (formerly the Wesleyan Mission), is not merely a celebration of longevity but a testament to the transformative power of education in shaping the Ghanaian identity.

The Vice President also pointed to the legendary, healthy rivalry between Mfantsipim and schools such as Adisadel College as a model for modern Ghana. She argued that the respectful and intellectual engagement seen between these institutions provides a blueprint for how public discourse should be conducted in the country.

Addressing the future of the sector, Professor Opoku-Agyemang issued a dual mandate: the expansion of educational access must be pursued with the same vigour as the preservation of high standards.

Expanding Access: The government remains committed to widening educational opportunities for all.

Maintaining Quality: Expansion must not lead to a compromise in the quality of instruction.

Innovation and Thinking: Learning must be aligned with critical thinking, innovation, and national development priorities.

In support of this vision, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, used the occasion to announce substantial state support for the education of persons with disabilities and the completion of projects at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Directing her attention to the current student body, the Vice President described them as the "keepers of a proud legacy" and urged them to embody the school's core values of integrity and service. She also lauded the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), whose continued support she deemed "invaluable" in advancing the institution's facilities and academic standing.

“May the next 150 years be even more impactful,” she concluded, congratulating the entire Mfantsipim community on reaching this historic milestone.

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