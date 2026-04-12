(Photos) Mfantsipim School launches historic 150th anniversary

The official journey towards the sesquicentennial anniversary of Ghana’s oldest secondary school commenced on Saturday, 11th April 2026, with a grand launch in Accra that celebrated a century and a half of "shaping minds and moulding character".

The event, held under the theme “Mfantsipim @ 150: Shaping Ghana’s Greatest Minds", served as the official opening of a year-long calendar leading up to the main celebration later this year.

The launch was graced by high-profile dignitaries, including Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and the Minister of Education.

Chairman of the Grand Launch and noted entrepreneur, Nana Sam Brew-Butler, highlighted the factual and historical impact of the "Mfantsipim Man" on national life.

Chairman of the anniversary planning committee, John B. Amoah, in his welcome address, traced the origins of the school to its founding vision of producing well-educated citizens of the then Gold Coast, now Ghana, who would serve both God and country.

He noted that over the years, the school has evolved into a “bastion of excellence", producing statesmen, diplomats, academics, sportsmen, innovators, and global leaders who continue to contribute significantly to national and international development.

He explained that the celebration has been carefully designed not only as a time of reunion and reflection, but also as a forward-looking initiative aimed at inspiring future generations.

Abusuapanyin of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) and CEO of Margins Group, Moses Baiden Jr, underscored the school’s foundational role in shaping Ghana’s national identity and leadership culture.

There were goodwill messages from business magnate Sir Sam Jonah, the Methodist Church Ghana and Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

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