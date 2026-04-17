Mfantsipim at 150: A model for the future of Ghanaian education

As Mfantsipim approaches its 150th anniversary, a proposal by the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) to assume a greater role in the management of the school invites careful reflection on its future.

The idea has clear merit, particularly in its intention to strengthen the school’s long-standing tradition of academic excellence while reinforcing the values that have come to define the Mfantsipim identity.

As currently understood, the proposal combines governance and financing: MOBA would take a greater role in the management of the school and provide initial financial support, followed by a gradual transition to a system sustained in part by fees paid by parents.

At one level, this reflects a practical response to the growing need for stable and flexible funding in education. It also signals a willingness among alumni to take responsibility for the continued development of an institution to which they remain deeply connected.

There is also a broader ambition behind the proposal. It seeks to position Mfantsipim not only as a high-performing school but as a model for shaping students who combine academic ability with discipline, leadership, and a sense of national responsibility. This aspiration aligns with the school’s historical role and helps explain the strong interest the proposal has generated.

At the same time, the question of access requires careful attention. A model that depends more directly on parental fees may place additional pressure on families with limited financial means.

While it has been indicated that scholarships will be made available for capable students who may not be able to afford the fees, the effectiveness of such measures will depend on how they are structured and sustained over time.

Ensuring that opportunity remains open to students from diverse backgrounds is central to preserving the character of the institution.

An important part of the current discussion relates to the experiences of alumni themselves. In the past, many old boys enrolled their children in institutions such as SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College, often seen as delivering strong academic outcomes.

Yet they continued to contribute financially to Mfantsipim, largely as an expression of their attachment to the school.

In those cases, their involvement with SOS was limited to the payment of school fees, while their broader institutional commitment remained with Mfantsipim.

This pattern — alumni sending their children elsewhere for academic reasons while continuing to support Mfantsipim emotionally and financially — helps to explain the present effort to strengthen the school’s internal academic capacity and standing.

The proposal, therefore, raises a wider question about how best to balance excellence with inclusivity. Mfantsipim’s reputation has been built not only on academic performance but also on its ability to bring together students from different social and economic backgrounds. Any reform that affects this balance should be approached with care.

As the school marks this significant milestone, the discussion around its future is both timely and necessary. The proposal by MOBA offers an opportunity to think more broadly about the role of alumni in supporting education, as well as the structures needed to sustain quality over time.

With thoughtful planning and a clear commitment to fairness, it is possible to pursue reform in a way that strengthens the institution without narrowing access.

Mfantsipim at 150 is a moment for celebration, but also for considered decision-making. The choices made now will shape not only the next phase of the school’s development but also its contribution to Ghana’s educational landscape in the years ahead.

By Dr Michael Kyei Agyekum

MOBA 2006 (Bartels Sneath, Upperdorm)

michael-kyei.agyekum@ufz.de

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