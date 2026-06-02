Senaya, Ati Zigi stand out as Black Stars players rated against Wales

Ghana were unlucky not to seal a 1-0 win over Wales on Tuesday night in a crucial 2026 World Cup preparatory match at the Cardiff Stadium.

Lewis Koumas headed in the equaliser just before full time to make it 1-1 at the final whistle.

It is unclear whether the Black Stars will play a second friendly before their opening match against Panama on June 17, but if this was their last warm-up fixture, some players gave a good account of themselves.

Here are the Ghana players rated out of ten against Wales.

Lawrence Ati Zigi – 7

The St. Gallen man was impressive and may have strengthened his case to start against Panama on June 17. He produced two outstanding consecutive saves to keep the score at 0-0 inside the first 25 minutes and had a strong first half before being substituted at the break.

Marvin Senaya – 7

He won over fans with a disciplined performance and may have, more importantly, impressed Carlos Queiroz, as calls for a natural right-back grow louder ahead of the World Cup.

Gideon Mensah – 4

The Auxerre full-back struggled to contain his opponent on several occasions and looked uncertain in key defensive moments.

Jonas Adjetey – 7

While many would have questioned his inclusion in the starting XI, the Wolfsburg defender put himself in strong contention for a starting role against Panama with an assured display. He made several important tackles and clearances and stood out at crucial moments. He was the only Ghana player to play the full match.

Jerome Opoku – 5

He combined well with Adjetey and was solid overall before being substituted.

Fatawu Issahaku – 4

The Leicester man showed glimpses of danger when running at defenders but was not involved enough before being taken off at half-time.

Thomas Partey – 3

He lacked pace and struggled to cope with the intensity of the game. He was rightly substituted at half-time after being booked for a reckless tackle.

Elisha Owusu – 4

The Auxerre captain failed to make a significant impact and offered little influence in a double pivot with Partey.

Kamaldeen Sulemana – 4

He had a few promising moments but, as has often been the case, lacked the final product and decision-making in key situations.

Prince Adu – 4

He showed good hold-up play and combined well with Kamaldeen on a couple of occasions but did not receive enough service.

Jordan Ayew – 5

He linked play well at times and worked hard off the ball, dropping deep to support the team. His set-piece delivery was also solid.

Subs

Benjamin Asare – 4

Came on for Ati Zigi in the second half and was steady, though his distribution occasionally put the team under pressure.

Ernest Nuamah – 7

He justified his selection despite limited minutes this season. His pace was a constant threat and he created Ghana’s goal with a brilliant carry.

Caleb Yirenkyi – 7

He scored after a strong run in tandem with Nuamah, reacting quickest to a rebound to finish on the second attempt. His energy in midfield could be valuable at the World Cup.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – 4.5

Christopher Bonsu Baah – 4.5

Alidu Seidu – N/A

Inaki Williams – N/A

Baba Rahman – N/A

He will face criticism for the equaliser after failing to cut out the cross that led to the goal shortly after coming on in the 85th minute.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.