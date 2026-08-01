Banking and Finance

Bills Micro Credit champions health and culture at ‘Homowo Health Walk’

Source: Joy Business  
  1 August 2026 10:08pm
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More than 6,000 people participated in the 2026 Ga Homowo Health Walk on August 1, as residents, traditional leaders and visitors came together for one of the flagship activities leading up to this year's Homowo Festival.

 Sponsored by Bills Micro Credit Limited, the annual event promoted healthy living, cultural pride and community unity while drawing participants from across the Ga State and beyond.

The walk began at Mantse Agbona and took participants through major parts of Gamashie, including Makola, Arena, Korle Bu, Korle Gonno, Mamprobi and Chorkor before ending at Bannerman Road.

Activities commenced earlier in the day with free health screening, while the event climaxed with traditional games, including ludo, card competitions and other recreational activities. Participants also competed for cash prizes, with musical performances from Akosua Agyapong, King Jerry, Adane Best and Adotey Tetor adding to the festive atmosphere.

Speaking at the event, Nuumo Nikoi Amasah II, Klan Wulomo and Vice President of the Ga Adangbe Wulomei Council, thanked the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Traditional Council, Bills Micro Credit and the company's Founder, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, for their continued support of the annual Health Walk.

He explained that the event is deliberately organised in the week preceding the Homowo Festival to foster unity among the Ga people and prepare communities for the celebrations.

"This Health Walk is open to every Ghanaian, regardless of political affiliation, religious belief or ethnic background. We walk together to promote healthy living, strengthen our unity and celebrate the Ga State," he said.

Nuumo Nikoi Amasah II also appealed to Ga indigenes living across the country to return home for this year's Homowo celebrations and urged all Ghanaians to embrace peace, togetherness and unity.

Representing Bills Micro Credit, the company's Marketing Manager, Nana Ama Anderson, said supporting traditional festivals has become an important part of the company's commitment to the communities it serves.

She noted that since 2024, Bills Micro Credit has partnered with traditional councils across Ghana to support major festivals, including Homowo, Fetu Afahye, Odwira and Hogbetsotso.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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