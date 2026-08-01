Spain attacks ‘selfish’ response of some EU countries to Ceuta migrant crossings

Spain says it has fully regained control of its border following the mass crossings into Ceuta.

Spain has condemned the "selfish, polarising and unlawful" reaction of some EU countries to the influx of about 60,000 migrants from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Spanish officials say almost all those who reached Ceuta on 30 July have returned, while Spain's interior minister said on Saturday that the death toll from the surge in crossings had risen to at least 67.

Italy temporarily suspended the EU's border-free Schengen arrangement with Spain, as PM Giorgia Meloni called the scenes "shocking". Finland and Denmark backed Italy's move, while Czech PM Andrej Babiš urged a temporary suspension of Spain's Schengen membership.

EU interior ministers will meet on Tuesday by video conference to discuss the issue.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had called for an urgent meeting to "reaffirm that the security of our external borders is a shared responsibility of all Member States".

Twenty-two of the EU's 27 countries also called for emergency talks in an open letter, citing "serious concerns" regarding the developments in Ceuta.

The nations "welcome that Spain and Morocco are cooperating closely to ensure the swift return of migrants", but said a video conference would help reach agreement on mobilising EU instruments and support for Spain to restore "effective control" of the border and prevent further uncontrolled crossings.

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he had "serious concerns" about some European governments.

He said the Spanish government had fully restored control over the border and prevented any "unauthorised onward movement towards continental Europe" in less than 48 hours.

While most had shown "support and solidarity", Sanchez said other European governments had chosen to attack Spain, "driven by prejudice, fake news, ignorance, or political interest", and pointed out that Ceuta was not part of the Schengen area.

"The European Union cannot afford this kind of selfish, polarising and unlawful reaction," he said.

Also on Saturday, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he had spoken to Sánchez and the UK was "providing what help we can".

Spain says it has fully regained control of its border following the mass crossings into Ceuta

There were chaotic scenes on Thursday in Ceuta as border controls in the North African enclave apparently broke down.

But in a news conference on Saturday, Spain's Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters the situation in Ceuta had almost returned to normal.

"Almost all of [the migrants] have already left Ceuta," the minister said, adding that businesses had now reopened. "The situation has been almost entirely reversed."

He also said Spain had started to establish an inflatable maritime barrier to prevent further illegal migrant entry.

Spanish police officers and soldiers escort a large group of migrants in Ceuta to the border to take them out of Spain.

But while the situation on the ground appears to be easing, political and diplomatic fallout is rippling through Madrid and other capitals.

On Thursday, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on social media that such "uncontrolled immigration" was a threat to national security, before suspending the Schengen zone agreement with Spain for a month.

The Schengen Area is a system of open borders spanning 29 European countries that have abolished controls at their common borders.

Spain responded by summoning the Italian ambassador to Madrid, while its foreign minister said he expected "European solidarity and not partisan demagoguery".

Finland's Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said she had started preparations for restoring internal border checks "if the need arises". She also urged "all European countries" to support Meloni's move.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also urged the EU to "consider all options, including a suspension of Schengen co-operation".

France has tightened checks on its border with Spain and said it would increase its police presence by Saturday.

Portuguese PM Luis Montenegro said he was considering reinforcing border checks.

Von der Leyen said the images from Ceuta were "unacceptable". "We cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules," she said on social media.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he "supports Spain's intention not to allow illegal migrants onto the European continent", and demanded that Morocco "take back illegal migrants immediately".

In the US, the State Department said the incident was a direct result of Spain's migration policies. President Donald Trump called the situation a "catastrophe" and said, "it looks like an invasion of a country by hundreds of thousands of people".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez blamed trafficking gangs for the migrant surge in Ceuta.

Spain has defended its handling of the migrant surge. Madrid has sent troops, more police, drones, divers and boats to Ceuta. The country has also deployed its armed forces to bolster security in another Spanish enclave, Melilla, where hundreds of crossings were also reported.

Sánchez, who has visited Ceuta after the migrant influx, said he would consider reinforcing the border with Morocco, and that Moroccan authorities were co-operating.

He blamed trafficking gangs for the migrant surge, calling the incident a "violation of Spain's territorial integrity".

"Trafficking mafias took a self-serving interpretation of a Supreme Court ruling" which "spread like wildfire", he said.

EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner said, after a phone call with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, that "not a single person has crossed to mainland EU".

In June, Spain's Supreme Court ruled that migrants stopped at sea while trying to reach Ceuta or Melilla could not be summarily returned to Morocco without due process.

While the surge of migrants this year is extraordinary, Ceuta has long been a focal point for migrants attempting to reach Europe. During the summer months, there is often a big push to reach Ceuta, typically organised over social media.

In 2021, about 8,000 people entered Ceuta over a matter of days, exacerbating Spain's diplomatic tensions with Morocco.

Morocco, which has been suffering from a high unemployment rate, witnessed several Gen Z anti-government protests last year, with young people demanding better opportunities and improvements to public services.

Together with Melilla, Ceuta forms the European Union's only land borders with Africa. Migrants can enter the enclave by swimming several kilometres.

Spain has a relatively friendly approach to immigration. In April, the government approved plans to give legal status to 500,000 undocumented migrants, allowing them to be formally integrated into the workforce.

At that time, the right-wing Italian prime minister had already criticised Sánchez, saying the policy would "affect its neighbours".

In June the European Parliament approved tougher migration rules that grant authorities broader powers to return irregular arrivals.

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