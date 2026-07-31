About 49,000 migrants enter Spanish enclave of Ceuta, officials say

Audio By Carbonatix
About 49,000 migrants have crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco in the last 24 hours, officials estimate.
Videos and images showed thousands of people swimming into the city on Thursday, while local media reported crossings continuing overnight.
Officials say at least 18 people have died while trying to reach the territory in recent days.
This comes after Spain's Supreme Court ruled this month that migrants stopped at sea while trying to reach Ceuta or Melilla, another Spanish enclave, cannot be summarily returned to Morocco.
The astonishing estimation by Spanish officials suggests the number of migrants who entered into Ceuta in the last day or so could be more than half of the population of the city - which sits at around 83,600 according to the latest local figures.
Officials say at least 7,000 of those who crossed illegally into the territory in the last 24 hours are minors.
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