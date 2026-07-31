Photos: Mahama presents compensation package to helicopter crash victims

President John Dramani Mahama has presented a comprehensive welfare and compensation package to the families of the fallen eight heroes who lost their lives in the military helicopter crash on 6th August 2025.

The package includes a GH¢1 million trust fund for every surviving minor child, healthcare and educational support, legacy boxes containing keepsakes and personalised letters from the President, as well as compensation for the bereaved families.

The President reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring that the sacrifices of the fallen eight heroes are never forgotten and that their dependants receive lifelong care and protection.

President Mahama presented the package at a ceremony held at the Jubilee House, which was attended by senior government officials, the Deputy Defence Minister, Ernest Brogya Genfi; the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Emmanuel Kartey; the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong; Service Chiefs; officials of the Ministry of Defence; and representatives of the bereaved families, who expressed gratitude for the support and renewed hope the initiative brings.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.