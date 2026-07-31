Ghana’s Dr Ayertey appointed to African boxing medical and anti-doping committee

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has achieved a major milestone in sports medicine following the appointment of Dr Eric Tetteh Ayertey to the Medical and Anti-Doping Committee of African Boxing, the continental governing body affiliated with World Boxing.
The appointment makes Dr Tetteh Ayertey the first Ghanaian ever to serve on the prestigious committee, where he joins other four African medical experts responsible for developing medical policy, strengthening athlete safety, advancing anti-doping programmes and promoting medical excellence across African boxing and its representation at the World stage
The appointment comes after years of sustained work in boxing medicine, athlete welfare and clean sport both in Ghana and internationally.
Dr Ayertey currently serves as part of Ghnan Boxing Interim Management Commitee (IMC) medical and antidoping sub-commitee where where he has been instrumental in the ongoing effort to modernise medical governance within Ghanaian boxing.
His work has focused on strengthening pre-competition medical screening, improving ringside emergency preparedness, advancing concussion recognition and management, promoting athlete safeguarding, enhancing anti-doping education and supporting the development of evidence-based medical standards for the sport.
He has also played a key role in developing structured medical policies and operational frameworks aimed at aligning Ghana Boxing with contemporary international medical and athlete safety standards.
Beyond Ghana, Dr Tetteh Ayertey is recognised internationally as the only Ghanaian physician currently certified and internationally accredited as a Ringside Doctor through both the United Kingdom and United States boxing medical systems, reflecting specialised expertise in combat sports medicine.
His experience encompasses national and international roles in sports and exercise medicine, anti-doping, elite athlete healthcare, medical education, and hospital practice.
He has contributed to international multisport events, national sporting organisations, academic institutions, and tertiary healthcare, reflecting a broad commitment to excellence in athlete welfare and sports medicine.
His appointment broadly represents international recognition of Ghana’s growing contribution to to the sports of boxing , sports medicine and positions the country among the leading voices shaping the future of boxing medicine and sports health in Africa.
Latest Stories
-
Clos Jangli Ghana to launch on August 22, bringing Luxembourg’s premium wines to the African market
14 minutes
-
Financial pressures, vote buying shut women out of politics – Rosemond Atutonu
27 minutes
-
Photos: Ghana bids farewell to Ambassador James Victor Gbeho
29 minutes
-
African Union condemns drone attack on Egypt’s Port of Damietta
36 minutes
-
Godfred Dame rejects blame over Sedina Attionu acquittal, accuses gov’t of political diversion
41 minutes
-
Gold Fields Ghana Foundation expands healthcare access as over 260 residents renew NHIS in Awudua outreach
45 minutes
-
Civic education on vote buying must translate into action, not just awareness – NCCE
55 minutes
-
ACP Wilson warns politicians against election gifts, calls practice a ‘crime scene’
56 minutes
-
Vote buying can’t be stopped without punishing bribe-takers — Harrison Kofi Belley
1 hour
-
Photos: ‘Democracy Is Not For Sale’ at Ho
1 hour
-
Flood-damaged, burnt and over-aged vehicles to be blocked under new GSA regime
1 hour
-
Supreme Court’s ruling on OSP prosecutorial powers is legally sound — George Anti
1 hour
-
KMA taskforce demolishes unauthorized structures around Baba Yara Sports Stadium
1 hour
-
Ho-Dome Queen Mother alleges GH¢5,000 vote buying in Volta Council of State election
1 hour
-
Vote buying stopped Togbe Afede’s National House of Chief second-term bid – Ho-Dome Queen Mother alleges
1 hour