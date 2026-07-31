Ghana’s Dr Ayertey appointed to African boxing medical and anti-doping committee

Ghana has achieved a major milestone in sports medicine following the appointment of Dr Eric Tetteh Ayertey to the Medical and Anti-Doping Committee of African Boxing, the continental governing body affiliated with World Boxing.

The appointment makes Dr Tetteh Ayertey the first Ghanaian ever to serve on the prestigious committee, where he joins other four African medical experts responsible for developing medical policy, strengthening athlete safety, advancing anti-doping programmes and promoting medical excellence across African boxing and its representation at the World stage

The appointment comes after years of sustained work in boxing medicine, athlete welfare and clean sport both in Ghana and internationally.

Dr Ayertey currently serves as part of Ghnan Boxing Interim Management Commitee (IMC) medical and antidoping sub-commitee where where he has been instrumental in the ongoing effort to modernise medical governance within Ghanaian boxing.

His work has focused on strengthening pre-competition medical screening, improving ringside emergency preparedness, advancing concussion recognition and management, promoting athlete safeguarding, enhancing anti-doping education and supporting the development of evidence-based medical standards for the sport.

He has also played a key role in developing structured medical policies and operational frameworks aimed at aligning Ghana Boxing with contemporary international medical and athlete safety standards.

Beyond Ghana, Dr Tetteh Ayertey is recognised internationally as the only Ghanaian physician currently certified and internationally accredited as a Ringside Doctor through both the United Kingdom and United States boxing medical systems, reflecting specialised expertise in combat sports medicine.

His experience encompasses national and international roles in sports and exercise medicine, anti-doping, elite athlete healthcare, medical education, and hospital practice.

He has contributed to international multisport events, national sporting organisations, academic institutions, and tertiary healthcare, reflecting a broad commitment to excellence in athlete welfare and sports medicine.

His appointment broadly represents international recognition of Ghana’s growing contribution to to the sports of boxing , sports medicine and positions the country among the leading voices shaping the future of boxing medicine and sports health in Africa.

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