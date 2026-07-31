WAFU B U20: Ghana and Burkina Faso settle for draw in Group B clash

The Black Satellites battled to a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso in their second Group B fixture at the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, on Thursday.

Reduced to ten men following the dismissal of defender Kofi Junior Kumah, the Black Satellites produced a spirited display, battling back from a goal down through Joseph Badu's equaliser to secure a hard-earned 1-1 draw against the Young Stallions at the Lycée Scientifique Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

Ghana remain third in Group B with one point from two matches.

Attention now shifts to the Black Satellites' final group fixture against Togo, where victory will be crucial as they seek to end the campaign on a positive note.

While the WAFU B U-20 Championship serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana's place at the continental finals is already assured as hosts.

Nevertheless, the competition continues to provide the Black Satellites with invaluable high-level match experience, strengthen team cohesion and offer an important platform to fine-tune the squad ahead of welcoming Africa's best young talents to Ghana next year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.