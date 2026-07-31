AG told Court of Appeal key trial exhibits were absent from Sedina Tamakloe’s appeal record

Before the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged former MASLOC Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, the Attorney-General’s Department had informed the court that the record of appeal was incomplete because it did not contain all the exhibits tendered by the prosecution during the trial.

In written submissions dated April 1, 2026, the Attorney-General told the appellate court that none of the prosecution’s trial exhibits formed part of the record of appeal.

According to the State, the only documents contained in the record were some of those that had been disclosed to the defence before the commencement of the trial.

The Attorney-General argued that despite the omission, the State proceeded with its written submissions by relying on prosecution notes, explaining that it only became aware of the appeal proceedings after the Court of Appeal had already directed the parties to file their written submissions.

The State had also drawn the court’s attention to the incomplete record, maintaining that all the exhibits tendered during the trial were absent from the appeal record while only some disclosure documents had been included.

On Thursday, however, the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged Sedina Tamakloe, overturning her conviction by the High Court. Following the ruling, the Attorney-General indicated that it would appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.