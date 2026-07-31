Today’s front pages: Friday, July 31, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Obaa Yaa Frimpong: Parliament owes this child more than an apology
2 minutes
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Clos Jangli Ghana to launch on August 22, bringing Luxembourg’s premium wines to the African market
18 minutes
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Financial pressures, vote buying shut women out of politics – Rosemond Atutonu
32 minutes
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Photos: Ghana bids farewell to Ambassador James Victor Gbeho
33 minutes
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African Union condemns drone attack on Egypt’s Port of Damietta
40 minutes
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Godfred Dame rejects blame over Sedina Attionu acquittal, accuses gov’t of political diversion
45 minutes
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Gold Fields Ghana Foundation expands healthcare access as over 260 residents renew NHIS in Awudua outreach
49 minutes
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Civic education on vote buying must translate into action, not just awareness – NCCE
59 minutes
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ACP Wilson warns politicians against election gifts, calls practice a ‘crime scene’
60 minutes
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Vote buying can’t be stopped without punishing bribe-takers — Harrison Kofi Belley
1 hour
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Photos: ‘Democracy Is Not For Sale’ at Ho
1 hour
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Flood-damaged, burnt and over-aged vehicles to be blocked under new GSA regime
1 hour
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Supreme Court’s ruling on OSP prosecutorial powers is legally sound — George Anti
1 hour
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KMA taskforce demolishes unauthorized structures around Baba Yara Sports Stadium
1 hour
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Ho-Dome Queen Mother alleges GH¢5,000 vote buying in Volta Council of State election
2 hours