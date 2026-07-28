Today’s front pages: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Fitch Solutions predicts inflation to rise to 9% by end-2026 despite recent gains
4 minutes
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KGL partners GMTF to build ultra-modern diagnostic centre at Ridge Hospital
51 minutes
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All six members of MPC voted to keep policy rate at 14%
1 hour
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Universities must stop selling degrees and start selling purpose
1 hour
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Otumfuo briefed on Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s plan to expand specialised healthcare
1 hour
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GRIDCo begins restoration after early morning power system disturbance hits national grid
1 hour
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24-hour economy policy was for propaganda, NDC has abandoned it – Oforikrom MP
1 hour
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Gender Minister consoles families, survivors of Bukom tragedy
2 hours
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Private partners beware; you have no parliamentary cover yet – Oppong Nkrumah
2 hours
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Parliament cannot sign blank cheques – Oppong Nkrumah on multi-year tax deal
2 hours
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No cost, no contractor, no timeline – Minority caucus rejects fiscal electronic devices approval
2 hours
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At least 14 killed in attack in Nigeria’s Benue state, local officials say
3 hours
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Cocoa farmers could lose guaranteed prices under new law – Oppong Nkrumah
3 hours
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New cocoa pricing formula will leave farmers worse off – Oppong Nkrumah warns
3 hours
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‘Don’t rush this law’ – Oppong Nkrumah demands farmers be heard before Cocoa Bill is passed
3 hours