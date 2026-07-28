WAFCON 2026: Resilient Tanzania edge South Africa in closely contested Group B opener

Tanzania opened their TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 Group B campaign with a famous 2-1 victory over South Africa in a tightly contested Monday evening encounter played at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.



This was the second consecutive edition that the two sides meet in the same group and the third time that they faced each other at a TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON finals.

With South Africa winning the first encounter and the second ending in a stalemate, the East Africans were determined to secure a result against the former champions.

It was evident in the opening minutes as Tanzania threatened first in the 13th minute when skipper, Opa Tukumbuke almost capitalized on a loose ball inside the box, but goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini reacted quickly to deny the goal.



The former champions survived another scare two minutes later after a looping back header by Lebohang Ramalepe drifted towards goal, with the goalkeeper recovering just in time to prevent an own goal.

Banyana Banyana responded in the 17th minute when Thembi Kgatlana's clever lay-off found Hildah Magaia, whose effort sailed inches over the crossbar.

South Africa continued to press, and midway through the half Karabo Dhlamini came agonisingly close with a powerful strike from distance that crashed against the woodwork.

Against the run of play, Tanzania broke the deadlock in the 37th minute through Diana Msewa, who beat Bongeka Gamede before slotting a composed finish beyond Dlamini at the near post.

Kgatlana almost drew South Africa level in first-half stoppage time, but her close-range effort was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper, Najiati Idrisa.

With the tie looking to go into the break with Tanzania in the lead Bambanani Mbane showed exceptional anticipation when reacting to a save by Idrisa to head home the equaliser and send the sides into the break level.

Returning from the recess, South Africa nearly completed the turnaround within seconds of the restart as Refiloe Jane came close to giving her side the lead.

Tanzania, however, had the final say as substitute Hasnath Ubamba produced a composed finish in the 86th minute, turning her marker before firing a low shot beyond Dlamini to seal a famous victory for the East Africans.

The result gives Tanzania a significant three points in Group B ahead of Friday’s clash against Burkina Faso, while South Africa will be left to regroup before facing Cote d’Ivoire on the same day.

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