NTC launches 2026 Ghana Teacher Prize to celebrate outstanding educators

The National Teaching Council (NTC) has officially launched the 2026 edition of the Ghana Teacher Prize (GTP), with this year’s programme set to celebrate pre-tertiary teachers whose dedication, innovation and professional excellence are helping to shape the future of education in Ghana.

The launch was held on Thursday, August 13, at the GNAT Hall in Accra, bringing together education-sector stakeholders, teacher associations, government representatives, sponsors and development partners to commence activities leading to this year’s national awards.

The 2026 Ghana Teacher Prize is being held under the theme “Empowering Teachers: Architects of the Future”, highlighting the central role educators play in developing the skills, values and knowledge required to prepare young people for the future.

The annual awards seek to recognise teachers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to teaching and learning, while also drawing attention to innovation and other contributions that improve educational outcomes.

The launch formally opened the 2026 edition and set the stage for the announcement of the top finalists who will compete for the ultimate Ghana Teacher Prize.

The National Teaching Council called on teachers and other stakeholders across the country to support the finalists as they progress towards the national awards.

The finalists are expected to represent some of the strongest examples of professional commitment and innovation within Ghana’s pre-tertiary education system.

By placing teachers at the centre of the annual celebration, the GTP seeks to promote a culture in which excellence in the classroom is recognised and celebrated nationally.

The initiative also provides an opportunity to highlight the often complex role teachers play beyond conventional classroom instruction, including mentoring learners, introducing innovative teaching approaches and contributing to the development of their communities.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Akweley Ocloo, served as Guest of Honour at the launch and delivered remarks on behalf of the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

In the address, the government reaffirmed its commitment to improving teacher welfare, professional development and working conditions.

The emphasis on teacher welfare comes against the backdrop of continuing discussions about the need to attract, retain and motivate qualified teachers to strengthen Ghana’s education system.

Improving professional development is also regarded as important to ensuring that teachers remain equipped to respond to changing educational needs, technological developments and evolving expectations within the classroom.

The 2026 theme reflects this broader focus by presenting teachers not simply as instructors, but as key contributors to the development of the next generation.

Ms Ocloo also assured participants of the Greater Accra Region’s readiness to host this year’s edition of the Ghana Teacher Prize celebrations.

Her assurance provides the foundation for the activities planned for October, when educators and stakeholders will converge for the climax of the programme.

The 2026 celebrations are scheduled to coincide with World Teachers’ Day on October 5, providing an opportunity for the country to recognise the contribution of teachers while celebrating the finalists and eventual award winners.

The launch also provided a platform for the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) to raise concerns affecting teachers.

The GNAT President appealed for the faster placement of teachers who passed promotion examinations in December 2025.

The appeal brings attention to the broader issue of career progression within the teaching profession.

For teachers who have successfully completed promotion examinations, delays in placement can affect their progression and potentially have implications for their remuneration and professional advancement.

The call therefore adds a policy dimension to this year’s teacher recognition programme, with teacher associations continuing to advocate for measures that improve the professional lives of educators alongside efforts to celebrate outstanding performance.

The launch attracted representatives from key institutions within Ghana’s education sector.

Those present included Kwame Alorvi, Board Chairman of the National Teaching Council; Professor K. Oduro, Technical Adviser to the Minister for Education; a representative of the Ghana Education Service; Dr Christian Addai-Poku, Registrar of the National Teaching Council; Engineer Dr Eric Kofi Adzroe, Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service; and Prosper Tekyi, Greater Accra Regional Education Director.

The President of GNAT, as well as representatives of sponsors and development partners supporting the Ghana Teacher Prize, also attended the event.

The participation of institutions spanning general education, technical and vocational education, teacher regulation and professional associations underlined the importance attached to the awards within the broader education sector.

The 2026 Ghana Teacher Prize has attracted support from a broad group of corporate organisations, pension providers, education partners, financial institutions and other stakeholders.

Sponsors and partners supporting this year’s awards include GETFund, GESOPS, GLICO Pensions, Prudential Bank, T-TEL, Apex Trust Ltd, Katon, AngloGold Ashanti, SIC Life, InvestCorp, ICGiving, GIRD, Petra, Innolink, GCB Bank, Abe Ventures, Prestige Technology and Logistics, AXIS Pensions, Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), GNAT, NAGRAT, PRETAG, TEWU, UNESCO, UNICEF, BB Consult, Sabre Education and WAICA Re.

Their involvement provides financial and institutional support for the awards while also reflecting the interest of private-sector organisations and development partners in strengthening Ghana’s education system.

The theme for this year’s awards — “Empowering Teachers: Architects of the Future” — places emphasis on the long-term impact of teaching.

Teachers are among the most influential professionals in shaping the knowledge, attitudes and skills of children and young people. Their work affects not only academic performance but also learners’ development as responsible citizens and future professionals.

The theme consequently seeks to frame teacher empowerment as an investment in the country's future.

For teachers, empowerment can encompass access to professional development, appropriate teaching resources, supportive working environments and opportunities for career progression.

Recognition through the Ghana Teacher Prize complements those broader measures by providing national visibility for educators who have demonstrated exceptional performance.

A key moment at the launch was the formal announcement of the GTP 2026 top finalists to the public.

The finalists will now enter the final stage of the competition, with the eventual winners to be recognised at the national celebration.

The NTC has urged teachers nationwide to rally behind their colleagues and support them as they compete for the top honours.

As part of the 2026 celebrations, the NTC will organise a two-day symposium for educators.

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