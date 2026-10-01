Pentecost University to host international sustainability conference

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Pentecost University is set to host the third International Conference on Environmental, Social Governance and Sustainable Development of Africa (ICESDA 2026) from October 22 to 23.

The conference, organised by Green Communities International in partnership with Pentecost University, is expected to bring together about 700 participants from more than 15 countries to deliberate on environmental, social and governance issues as well as sustainable development in Africa.

Speaking at the media launch, President of Green Communities International and Chair of the International Organising Committee, Professor De-Graft Owusu-Manu, said the conference would help African countries build the capacity needed to meet global ESG requirements while promoting sustainable economic growth.

He noted that several environmental and social standards were developed outside Africa and may not fully take into account the continent’s economic realities.

Professor Owusu-Manu said the conference would therefore provide an opportunity for stakeholders to examine how such standards affect African businesses and identify approaches that reflect the continent’s development priorities.

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The Board Chairman of Green Communities International, Professor Douglas Boateng, also stressed the need for companies to strengthen their ability to demonstrate compliance with sustainability requirements, warning that failure to do so could affect their access to international markets.

Themed “The Africa We Want: Driving Transformational and Inclusive Green Growth through ESGs and Digitalisation,” the conference will focus on areas including agriculture and agribusiness, energy and green transition, the built environment, digital infrastructure, and business and financial systems.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor of Pentecost University, Professor Kofi Busia, said the event would bridge academic research and practical policy solutions, citing illegal artisanal mining as one of the issues requiring a coordinated response.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.