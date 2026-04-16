Pentecost University signs MoU with Ghana Prisons Service to boost inmate rehabilitation and skills training

Pentecost University has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Prisons Service to strengthen rehabilitation and capacity-building programmes for inmates across the country.

The agreement, formalised on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, seeks to establish a long-term framework for collaboration between the university and the Prisons Service, with a focus on skills training, reformation initiatives, and inmate empowerment.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Dean of Theology at Pentecost University, Emmanuel Anim, emphasised the need for deliberate and innovative approaches to prison reform.

He noted that incarceration should be viewed as a social process that requires structured interventions aimed at transformation and reintegration.

He described the partnership as a practical blueprint for sustained cooperation between academia and state institutions in addressing rehabilitation challenges within correctional facilities.

On her part, the Director-General of Prisons, Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, identified capacity building as one of the key challenges facing the Service.

She said the collaboration would help develop tailored training programmes for inmates, with emphasis on practical skills acquisition and improved production methods within prisons.

She further explained that the initiative would support efforts to introduce certified training programmes, enabling inmates to obtain recognised qualifications that can improve their chances of reintegration into society after serving their sentences.

As part of the agreement, a joint steering committee will be established to oversee implementation and ensure the sustainability of the programme.

Pentecost University officials expressed appreciation to the Prisons Administration for its commitment to reform, describing the partnership as a significant step toward strengthening collaboration between higher education and correctional services in Ghana.

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