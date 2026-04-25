Mahama worships with inmates at Nsawam Prison, pledges reforms and support

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday joined inmates at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison for a special fellowship service, in what prison authorities described as a rare and historic engagement.

The event, held on April 25, 2026, was organised in collaboration with the Men’s Ministry of the Assemblies of God Church and featured worship, prayer, and messages of hope for inmates.

Delivering a sermon, Head Pastor of Ringway Gospel Centre, Assemblies of God, Rev. Benjamin Tettey, encouraged inmates not to lose hope despite their circumstances, urging them to embrace repentance, reform, and faith as pathways to renewal.

Director-General of Prisons, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, commended the President for increasing the daily feeding rate for inmates from GH¢1.80 to GH¢5.00, describing it as a significant intervention.

She, however, appealed for further support to address healthcare challenges within the prison system, particularly the high cost of medical treatment and the logistics involved in referring inmates to major hospitals.

In his address, President Mahama cited Matthew 25:36, emphasising the need for compassion and care for prisoners.

He announced plans to fast-track parole processes, revealing that at least 1,000 inmates are expected to be released in July through an amnesty initiative.

The President also pledged to improve recreational infrastructure at the facility, including the construction of an astroturf pitch and a basketball court.

Responding to concerns about healthcare, he assured that he would collaborate with the foundation of his wife, Lordina Mahama, to explore the establishment of healthcare facilities within prisons.

During the visit, the President toured ongoing projects at the facility, including a 5,000-layer poultry farm and an 800-capacity remand prison aimed at easing congestion.

He assured prison authorities of the government’s commitment to completing the remand facility.

Some inmates who spoke at the event commended the President for his visit and appealed for the inclusion of prison education programmes in the national scholarship scheme and school feeding initiatives.

The President and his delegation also donated assorted food items to support inmate welfare, including 250 bags of rice, 50 bags of maize, 50 bags of gari, 50 bags of sugar, 30 gallons of cooking oil, 50 cartons of tomato paste, 50 cartons of spaghetti, and 50 boxes of sardines.

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