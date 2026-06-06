Drobonso plants for the future as EPA sounds climate change alarm

While floods continue to disrupt lives and livelihoods in parts of Ghana, residents of Drobonso in the Ashanti region spent World Environment Day planting trees in a symbolic effort to confront climate change.

The exercise, led by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) in partnership with Miro Forestry, brought together environmental officials, traditional leaders, schoolchildren and community members to continue a tree-growing initiative aimed at restoring degraded lands and building climate resilience.

Speaking during the event, EPA Konongo Area Head, Louis Kofi Agbozoh, said the increasing frequency of floods and extreme weather events across Ghana demonstrates why environmental protection can no longer be ignored.

"Every year, we use this occasion to conscientise the public on the need to preserve the environment for future generations," he said.

According to him, climate change is no longer a distant threat but a challenge that is already affecting communities across the country.

"We are looking at what is happening around the world and the impact climate change is having on our socio-economic lives. A typical example is what we are seeing in Accra and other parts of the country during this rainy season, where a lot of flooding has taken place," he said.

Mr Agbozoh stressed that this year's observance was focused on drawing attention to the effects of climate change on livelihoods while encouraging collective action to protect the environment.

"The celebration this year is to concentrate on the effect of climate change on our livelihood and how we can collectively ensure that our environment is secure for future generations," he added.

As part of the activities, approximately 500 seedlings supplied by Miro Forestry are expected to be planted in designated locations within the district. Organizers said the exercise extends beyond ceremonial planting, with schoolchildren and community members being encouraged to take responsibility for nurturing the seedlings until they mature.

Officials say the initiative forms part of broader efforts to increase tree cover, restore degraded lands and strengthen communities against the impacts of climate change.

EPA representatives also announced plans to intensify collaboration with district assemblies to ensure environmental by-laws, particularly those relating to tree planting in residential areas, are fully enforced.

"Every development, especially residential developments, is expected to support tree planting. Moving forward, we will work closely with the assemblies to ensure these by-laws are followed," an EPA official explained.

The agency noted that trees play a critical role in protecting communities from environmental hazards. Apart from absorbing carbon dioxide and improving air quality, trees can also serve as natural barriers against strong winds and storms.

"When there are trees around homes and communities, they help reduce the impact of strong winds and can help prevent damage during severe weather events," the official said.

Beyond the tree-planting exercise, the EPA has outlined plans for a series of environmental education and awareness campaigns across six districts under the Konongo Area Office.

The campaign will focus on encouraging residents to plant more trees and, more importantly, ensure that the trees survive and grow.

"We are going to educate communities on the need to plant more trees. But it is not only about planting. We want people to understand the importance of taking care of the trees after planting them," the official said.

He added that EPA officers and their partners would periodically visit planting sites to monitor progress and support efforts to ensure high survival rates.

The agency also highlighted ongoing restoration efforts under the Ghana Landscape Restoration Project. Through the initiative, approximately 127 hectares of degraded land have already been restored through the planting of various tree species, including mahogany, coconut among others.

Officials say the project is helping to recover lands affected by deforestation and environmental degradation while contributing to Ghana's broader climate adaptation and restoration goals.

Although challenges remain, EPA officials expressed optimism about the progress being made in tree planting and environmental conservation efforts across the area.

"We are making progress. We are in a zone that experiences both high rainfall and prolonged dry conditions, but because of the tree-planting activities being undertaken, we are seeing improvement," Mr Agbozoh noted.

Also speaking at the event, Environmental Manager of Miro Forestry, Michael Adjei Ayeh, said the company's commitment to afforestation aligns strongly with the objectives of World Environment Day and the EPA's environmental protection agenda.

"The mandate of World Environment Day and building climate-resilient communities through sustainable stewardship aligns with our focus on sustainable development through afforestation," he said.

Mr Ayeh disclosed that Miro Forestry currently manages approximately 23,000 hectares of afforested land and continues to support economic and social development in communities where it operates.

He noted that the company's partnership with the EPA reflects a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and community development.

"We always find it prudent to partner with the Environmental Protection Agency. This is the second time we are participating in this celebration in Drobonso because our goals are closely aligned," he said.

According to him, forestry investments have contributed significantly to local development in Drobonso, helping to create opportunities and support growth within the community.

"We believe it is both our corporate responsibility and our community responsibility to be part of activities like this. That is why we are happy to support and host this year's programme," he added.

As Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark World Environment Day, environmental advocates are urging citizens to see tree planting not as a one-day activity but as a long-term commitment to protecting the country's future.

EPA officials stated the event with a call for greater environmental responsibility among citizens, encouraging people to speak up against activities that threaten the environment.

"Years ago, we used to say that when the last tree dies, the last person also dies. Let us return to making tree planting a priority. Let us protect our environment and ensure that future generations inherit a healthier and more resilient Ghana," the authority urged.

Akomuhene of Drobonso, Nana Kwarteng Amanim, encouraged residents to ensure trees planted are protected until they are matured enough to survive.

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