World Environment Day: Ashanti GJA, RSF Germany equip journalists for safer environmental reporting

As World Environment Day 2026 is commemorated on Friday, the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is partnering with Reporters Without Borders (RSF Germany) to strengthen the capacity of journalists in environmental reporting and personal safety.

The training programme, scheduled to coincide with the global observance, seeks to equip selected journalists with the knowledge and skills required to report accurately on environmental issues while safeguarding themselves in often challenging and high-risk reporting environments.

The initiative comes at a time when environmental concerns, particularly those linked to mining activities and illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as "galamsey", continue to dominate national discourse.

Ghana's extractive sector remains a significant contributor to economic growth and national development. However, industry activities also present environmental, social, and governance challenges that require informed public engagement and responsible media coverage.

According to organisers, journalists play a critical role in shaping public understanding of environmental issues and influencing actions aimed at protecting natural resources and promoting sustainable development.

The training will feature presentations from environmental and safety experts, including Ashanti Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr Jackson Adiyah Nyantakyi; renowned environmental journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor; criminologist at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, DDrJones Opoku-Ware; and Ashanti GJA Chairman, Kofi Adu Domfeh.

Participants will be taken through key issues in environmental journalism, responsible reporting on mining activities, risk assessment, conflict-sensitive reporting, and personal safety measures when working in volatile operational areas.

In recent years, journalists investigating illegal mining and environmental degradation have encountered numerous threats, including intimidation, physical attacks, accidents, and other forms of harassment. Some media practitioners have sustained injuries while pursuing stories in remote mining communities.

Speaking ahead of the programme, Kofi Adu Domfeh underscored the importance of strengthening the capacity of journalists to tell impactful environmental stories while ensuring their safety.

"World Environment Day reminds us that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility. Journalists are indispensable partners in this effort because they help communities understand the consequences of environmental destruction and the urgency of sustainable action.

“To perform this role effectively, they must be equipped with the knowledge, skills, and safety awareness needed to report with accuracy, courage, and responsibility," he said.

He added that quality environmental journalism remains essential in promoting accountability, supporting evidence-based decision-making, and amplifying community voices in the fight against environmental degradation.

The Ashanti GJA-RSF Germany initiative is expected to foster stronger collaboration between journalists, regulatory institutions, and mining stakeholders while promoting ethical, professional, and fact-based reporting on environmental issues.

Organisers believe the programme will contribute to a more informed public discourse on environmental governance and help advance efforts toward a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for Ghana.

The 2026 World Environment Day is under the theme: “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.”

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