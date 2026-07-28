IGP Special Operations Team arrests 93 suspects in anti-drug crackdown across Ashanti Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service, through the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team (SOT), has intensified intelligence-led operations across Kumasi, its suburbs and the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality in the Ashanti Region, leading to the arrest of 93 suspects, including persons believed to be involved in the trafficking and distribution of illicit narcotic substances.
The coordinated operations, carried out between July 15 and 24, 2026, formed part of ongoing efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking, dismantle organised criminal networks and enhance public safety.
The exercise covered Afari, Nkawie, Ntobroso, Ahodwo, Ampabame, Atonsu Ahensan, Atonsu Gyinyase, “Thinker” at Alabar, Asokore Mampong, Sawaba Adinyase, Buobai, Atimatim, Kronum and Sawaba, targeting identified criminal hideouts and suspected drug trafficking hubs.
Police arrested 58 men and 35 women during the operations.
Preliminary investigations indicate that 65 of the suspects are Ghanaian nationals, while 28 are Nigerian nationals.
The suspects include Nurudeen Gafaru, 28; Abdul Gafaru, 29; Iddrisu Alhassan, alias “Tagor,” 33; Akwasi Afriyie, 27; and Prince Chidera Okekelawe, 25, a Nigerian national.
Exhibits recovered include 40 compressed parcels, each weighing approximately one kilogram, of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs; quantities of Tramadol (120mg, 225mg and 250mg), ecstasy, wraps of suspected cocaine; dried leaves suspected to be narcotics; locally manufactured toffees and beverages suspected to be narcotic-infused; drug-processing materials; an unregistered red motorcycle; and unregistered and expired pharmaceutical products.
Investigations also uncovered suspected commercial sexual exploitation activities at one location.
Police said further enquiries are ongoing to determine any links to organised exploitation networks, human trafficking and immigration-related offences.
All 93 suspects and the retrieved exhibits remain in police custody while investigations and legal processes continue.
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