AMA Mayor apologises to alleged extortion victim, orders refund

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has apologised to a citizen who alleged that some Assembly personnel extorted money from him.
Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has also directed that the money allegedly taken from the victim, Kingsley Boateng, be refunded.
Mr Allotey issued the apology during a media engagement in Accra on Wednesday, August 19, while addressing concerns about the conduct of some AMA personnel.
He said City Guards and task force personnel had no authority to demand unofficial payments from members of the public.
The Mayor warned that any AMA official found engaging in extortion would face the law.
He urged residents who encounter similar incidents to report them to the Assembly, assuring them that the AMA would not protect personnel who abuse their positions or take advantage of members of the public.
Mr Boateng, who was present at the engagement, accepted the Mayor’s apology.
The development follows concerns over alleged extortion involving personnel responsible for enforcement and other activities within the metropolis.
Mr Allotey also addressed the operations of aboboya and tricycle operators in Accra.
He said all such vehicles are required to be fitted with reflectors and must use outer lanes of roads where alternative routes are available, rather than the inner lanes of major highways.
He stressed that the measures were intended to improve visibility, reduce road accidents and promote order on the city's roads.
The Mayor also urged trotro and taxi operators to adhere to legally approved transport fares, cautioning commercial transport operators against imposing arbitrary charges on passengers.
The AMA says it will continue to enforce its regulations while taking action against personnel found to have abused their positions.
Residents have also been encouraged to report misconduct by Assembly personnel to enable appropriate action to be taken.
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