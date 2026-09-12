Signed instead of Rashford, Gordon is proving worth at Barca

Anthony Gordon has only played five matches for Barcelona since joining in May, but the England winger is already making a big impression.

The former Newcastle United forward has provided four assists in his first five games for the free-scoring Spanish giants.

The 25-year-old is still hunting his first goal, but has slotted seamlessly into Barcelona's attack - in a left-wing spot often filled by on-loan England team-mate Marcus Rashford last term.

And Gordon is not just making an impression on the pitch.

He delivered his welcome speech in Spanish - a language he said he learned with the help of one of Newcastle's Spanish physios - before adding a couple of phrases in Catalan when speaking with fans.

While there were some questions over the decision to pay £70m for Gordon, it is easy to see why Barcelona's supporters are already chanting his name.

From speculation to celebration

When Gordon completed his move this summer to become only the second English player to join Barcelona on a permanent deal, after Gary Lineker in 1986, there was plenty of curiosity surrounding the transfer.

It was a significant investment in a player who, despite an outstanding Champions League campaign, had been inconsistent in the Premier League and posted relatively modest numbers.

Newcastle finished 12th in the league, while Gordon managed six league goals and two assists in 26 appearances - with three goals coming from the penalty spot.

Naturally, that raised questions about whether he could slot straight into Barcelona's starting XI.

Just a few months earlier, Gordon had been given a glimpse of exactly what playing at the Nou Camp would feel like when Newcastle travelled to Barcelona for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Magpies were beaten 7-2 on the night - losing 8-3 on aggregate - but for Gordon, there was something significant about being in Barcelona and the occasion offered a taste of the stadium he would ultimately find himself calling home.

His European record also told a very different story to his domestic campaign.

Gordon netted 10 goals in 12 Champions League appearances, consistently raising his level against the best teams in Europe.

Only Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe (15) and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (14) scored more than Gordon in the Champions League last season.

Fitting in immediately

The Englishman has hit the ground running in Spain and become an influential presence in Hansi Flick's Barcelona attack.

While he is still waiting for his first goal, Gordon's pace and directness are well suited to Barcelona's attack.

"Our idea of play is much more linked to Anthony's," Barcelona sporting director Deco replied when asked why they had chosen Gordon over Rashford.

"His style fits with what the coach is looking for."

And it seems Gordon has settled in very quickly.

"I feel at home already," Gordon said. "The city is amazing. The guys have made me feel so welcome. I think I will get better and better the longer I'm here."

Playing primarily from the left, he has given Flick another way of hurting opponents.

His ability to attack space stretches the defence, while his movement without the ball creates opportunities for team-mates.

That has been particularly noticeable alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Barcelona boss Flick said: "I think as a striker, from his side, you want to score goals. He has had some chances and he missed them.

"But he has made the final pass to prepare the goals and this is also very important."

Gordon produced two assists in the space of four minutes against Elche in his debut league game.

He also went one-on-one with the Elche keeper and had the opportunity to score a debut goal.

However, Gordon instead chose to square the ball across the face of goal for Fermin Lopez, who made no mistake from close range.

That moment revealed plenty about Gordon's mentality to supporters. Rather than chasing the glory of a debut goal, he prioritised the better option for the team.

"You always want to win but it's always about the team first," Gordon said after the match. "Especially at this club."

For Barcelona supporters, it was another indication they had signed a player who is not simply interested in making an individual impact, but in doing whatever it takes to help the team succeed.

22 goals in five games

Flick's side have exploded out of the blocks this season, scoring 22 goals across their first five games while conceding only three.

It is the club's most prolific start since Flick took charge in May 2024.

Goals have come from all over the pitch, with Raphinha (eight) and Lamine Yamal (five) leading the way.

But Gordon's qualities have proved particularly valuable, with his ability to make aggressive runs and press from the front fitting naturally into Flick's system.

He can stay wide and isolate a full-back, attack the space behind a defence or drift inside and combine with Barcelona's other forwards.

And when the ball is lost, his willingness to immediately press helps Barcelona when they are out of possession.

It would be premature to suggest Gordon has answered every question after only a handful of games.

He is still waiting for his first goal, and maintaining this level of performance and intensity over an entire season will be a challenge.

But that is a very different conversation from the one surrounding him before his move.

Instead of asking whether he belongs at Barcelona, people are now discussing just how important he could become.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.