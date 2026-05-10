Howe ‘looking at the future’ with Anthony Gordon omission

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe says he left forward Anthony Gordon on the bench for the second week running because he is "looking at the future".

The England international has been the subject of formal interest from Bayern Munich.

Although Gordon missed Arsenal's and Bournemouth's defeats in April due to a minor hip flexor issue, he was fit enough to return to the squad for the subsequent fixtures against Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

However, Howe did not call upon the club's top scorer for either game despite naming him on the bench.

"It was tactical," he told BBC Radio Newcastle about Gordon's latest omission, following Sunday's 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

"The team has performed well in Anthony's absence. Obviously, we have gone with a bit more solidity with Joelinton playing wide and one winger the other side just to try and strengthen us defensively, because we weren't happy with how we were defending.

"Since January, really, we have been disappointed - so a change of structure really. Ant has come back to fitness. He's training well, but I'm also looking at the future."

Howe was clearly thinking ahead to next season with his team selection after also not opting to start Kieran Trippier, who is leaving the club at the end of the season.

This was despite the former England international being the only fit recognised right-back at the club following injuries to Lewis Miley and Tino Livramento.

Lewis Hall, a left-back by trade, filled in on the opposite side as a result before Trippier came on for captain Bruno Guimaraes in injury time.

"We have got one eye on the future," Howe added on an afternoon former midfielder Elliot Anderson cancelled out Harvey Barnes' opener for Newcastle.

"That's been clear with some of the decisions that I've made with the team because we want to see some players. We want to see how they will grow into the team.

"I thought Jacob Ramsey was magnificent when he came on. He really made a big difference. As did Harvey. So it was great to see players stepping up and grabbing their opportunities when they come.

"It's our duty to try and look to the future and see what the new team is going to look like next year."

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