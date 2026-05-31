Courts of the Living: Re-imagining environmental justice in the era of ecological crisis

Introduction

Environmental degradation has emerged as one of the most pressing governance challenges confronting Ghana and many developing countries today. Illegal mining activities, deforestation, wetland destruction, biodiversity loss, and pollution of major river systems continue to threaten ecological sustainability, public health, and long-term economic resilience.

While environmental laws and regulatory institutions exist, enforcement outcomes remain inadequate. A significant reason for this challenge lies in the continued dominance of human-centred legal reasoning, where environmental harm is often addressed only when direct human or economic impacts become visible.

Against this background, the emerging global concept of COURTS OF THE LIVING offers an important intellectual and policy reflection for the future of environmental governance.

Understanding the concept of courts of the living

The concept of Courts of the Living does not suggest literal courtrooms for animals or ecosystems. Rather, it represents an evolving jurisprudential and policy philosophy that encourages legal systems to take ecological integrity seriously within judicial and governance processes.

At its core, the approach asks a very simple and thought provoking question:

How would legal and policy decisions change if ecosystems, biodiversity, rivers like PRA, ANKOBRA, DENSU etc, forests such ACHIMOTA, and non-human life were meaningfully considered within environmental decision-making frameworks?

This growing school of thought reflects wider global concerns that traditional environmental governance systems are failing to adequately protect ecological systems from irreversible degradation.

Ghana's environmental crises

Ghana’s environmental challenges demonstrate the limitations of purely anthropocentric governance systems.

For example:

Rivers polluted by illegal mining are often assessed primarily in terms of human water consumption rather than total ecosystem collapse.

Forest degradation is frequently measured through economic loss rather than biodiversity destruction.

Environmental litigation often prioritises property damage while long-term ecological harm receives less institutional attention.

The result is a governance gap where ecosystems are treated as secondary considerations rather than foundational components of national sustainability.

The Courts of the Living philosophy encourages policymakers, regulators, and judicial actors to reconsider this imbalance.

Towards ecological justice in Ghana

Applying the principles underlying Courts of the Living within Ghana does not require radical constitutional transformation. Instead, it calls for practical reforms that strengthen ecological accountability in governance systems.

Key policy directions may include:

1. Ecological -Centred Environmental Assessments

Environmental Impact Assessments ( EIAs)as well as Environmental and Social Management plan( ESMPs) should move beyond narrow economic considerations and incorporate:

Biodiversity integrity indicators

Ecosystem recovery thresholds

Long-term ecological sustainability measurements

2. Strengthening Environmental Adjudication

Courts handling environmental disputes should increasingly integrate:

Scientific ecological evidence,

Environmental experts and assessors,

Biodiversity impact analysis in judicial reasoning,

3. Institutionalising Ecological Governance,

Environmental agencies should formally recognise:

Rivers, forests, wetlands, and biodiversity systems as critical governance assets,

Ecosystem degradation thresholds as enforcement triggers

4. Integrating Indigenous and traditional Ecological Knowledge

Traditional Ghanaian communities have historically maintained strong ecological stewardship systems. Incorporating indigenous environmental knowledge into governance frameworks may strengthen sustainable resource management.

International environmental law implications

The principles associated with Courts of the Living align with broader developments in international environmental law, including:

The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD)

Climate adaptation frameworks and

Sustainable Development Goals( SDGs) especially ( 12 ,13 and 14)

Emerging ecological justice discourse

As environmental governance evolves internationally, countries that integrate ecological thinking into policy systems may be better positioned to address biodiversity decline and climate vulnerability.

Conclusion

The environmental crisis confronting Ghana requires more than stricter regulations alone. It demands a rethinking of how governance systems conceptualise the relationship between humanity and the natural world.

The philosophy behind Courts of the Living offers an important policy reflection,thus

Environmental sustainability cannot be achieved if ecosystems remain peripheral within legal and governance reasoning.

For Ghana, integrating ecological justice principles into environmental governance may strengthen biodiversity protection, improve environmental accountability, and support long-term sustainable development. In an era of accelerating ecological decline, the future of environmental governance may ultimately depend on whether legal systems are prepared to recognise that humanity itself remains inseparable from the livin

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.