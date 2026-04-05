Justice is the engine of growth – Chief Justice

The Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has called for the transformation of Ghana’s legal landscape, asserting that the Judiciary must move from the background of national life to become a central pillar of the country's economic strategy.

Delivering a keynote address on Saturday, 4th April 2026, at the Kwahu Business Forum, the Chief Justice argued that judicial efficiency is not merely a legal requirement but a fundamental economic necessity. He maintained that for Ghana to attract and retain high-value investment, the courts must provide absolute certainty in the resolution of commercial disputes.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie challenged the notion that funding and creativity alone are sufficient for business success. Instead, he pointed to "trust", enforced by a reliable court system, as the primary driver of market stability.

“No matter how creative or well-funded a business may be, it cannot truly thrive without one fundamental ingredient: trust,” he stated. “And trust in any economy rests on three quiet but powerful assurances: that contracts will be honoured, that property will be protected, and that disputes will be resolved fairly, predictably, and without endless delay.”

He noted that these three assurances are the everyday expectations of everyone from small-scale entrepreneurs to multinational CEOs, and it is the Judiciary’s duty to ensure they are met without fail.

In a significant departure from traditional judicial detachment, the Chief Justice revealed that his administration has made a strategic choice to be an active participant in Ghana’s development. He argued that the era of the Judiciary being a distant institution is over.

“When I assumed office, I made a conscious decision that the judiciary should no longer be a distant institution sitting in the background of our national life,” Justice Baffoe-Bonnie explained. “Instead, we have chosen to become an active partner in creating a genuinely business-friendly environment, one firmly anchored in the rule of law.”

Addressing the systemic bottlenecks that have historically slowed down the wheels of justice, the Chief Justice was blunt about the financial toll of legal lethargy. He argued that uncertainty in enforcement does more than frustrate lawyers; it actively repels the capital needed for national growth.

“We recognise that when justice is delayed, it’s not just a legal problem; it becomes an economic cost. When enforcement is uncertain, it does not merely frustrate parties; it discourages investment and holds back growth,” he warned.

Concluding his remarks, the Chief Justice reiterated that his vision is to ensure that the principles of the rule of law have a tangible impact on the business community. He urged the private sector to view the courts not as an obstacle but as a reliable guardian of their investments.

“These are not just legal principles written in books. They are the everyday expectations of every investor, every entrepreneur, and every business owner, no matter how small. And these assurances are quite simply the daily work of the judiciary,” he concluded.

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