NDC UK & Ireland marks 47th June 4 anniversary, expands reach with 2 new branches

Audio By Carbonatix
The UK & Ireland Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commemorated the 47th anniversary of Ghana's historic June 4 Uprising, reaffirming its commitment to the revolutionary values of probity, accountability, social justice, and good governance.
The event, held in Southend, Essex, brought together party executives, members, supporters, and distinguished guests to reflect on the enduring significance of June 4 and its impact on Ghana's democratic journey.
Among the notable dignitaries in attendance were Ghana's Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Aquinas Quansah, as well as past and present chairpersons of the NDC UK & Ireland Chapter.
Addressing the gathering, Deputy National Organiser of the NDC and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko urged party members to remain steadfast in upholding the core ideals that inspired the June 4 Revolution.
He emphasised the importance of discipline, accountability, integrity, and selfless service, describing them as critical pillars for national development.
Mr. Kotoko also commended members of the UK & Ireland Chapter for their unwavering dedication to the party and encouraged them to continue supporting the NDC's vision of building a prosperous and inclusive Ghana.
The Chairman of the NDC UK & Ireland Chapter, Conrad Dunbah reminded members of the sacrifices made by those who championed the ideals of the June 4 Uprising.
He called for unity, commitment, and active participation among members, stressing that the strength of the party lies in its collective resolve to advance the welfare of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.
A major highlight of the celebration was the inauguration of two new branches Chester and Essex bringing the total number of branches within the UK & Ireland Chapter to thirty.
The newly established branches, which become the 29th and 30th branches of the chapter respectively, reflect the growing presence and influence of the NDC among the Ghanaian diaspora and underscore the chapter's commitment to strengthening grassroots participation across the United Kingdom and Ireland.
The Chester Branch will be led by its elected executives under the chairmanship of Francis Prah-Bunooh, while the Essex Branch will be headed by Dr. Benjamin Okai.
Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated branch, Dr. Okai expressed appreciation to the chapter leadership and members for their support, describing the establishment of the branch as a significant step toward deepening political engagement and strengthening party structures within the diaspora.
The event concluded with a renewed pledge by members to uphold the principles of the June 4 Revolution and to continue working towards the growth of the NDC while contributing meaningfully to Ghana's development and prosperity.
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