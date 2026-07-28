National

NDC and Mahama remain committed to constitutional two-term limit – Inusah Fuseini

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  28 July 2026 7:40pm
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Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has reaffirmed the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) commitment to the constitutional two-term limit for presidents, insisting that both the party and President John Mahama remain guided by the provisions of the 1992 Constitution.

Speaking on JoyFM's Top Story on Tuesday, July 28, Mr Fuseini addressed calls by some groups within the NDC urging President Mahama to seek another term in office.

He said the NDC, as a democratic party, accommodates diverse opinions but ultimately adopts a unified position based on the Constitution.

"The NDC is a Congress, so we have many people of different and varying opinions in the party. Our role as a party is to synthesize these various divergent views into a party's position and pursue that position," he said.

According to him, the party's official position is to respect the constitutional provision that limits a president to two terms in office.

"The party intends to respect the constitutional arrangements that set term limits for presidents while in office. The Constitution itself is the document guiding this position of the party, which provides for term limits," he stated.

Mr Fuseini noted that previous presidents under the Fourth Republic had all served two consecutive terms, which he said has fuelled the current debate over whether the Constitution permits a non-consecutive return to office after completing two terms.

He maintained that President Mahama has consistently stated that the constitutional provision is clear.

"The president is quite clear on that. Very clear on that. I also think it's clear enough," he said.

However, he acknowledged that some individuals hold a different interpretation and have sought clarity from the Supreme Court.

"The issue presently before the court is the interpretation. Some people think the provision in the Constitution is not clear enough... We can't take that right from them," he said.

Mr Fuseini stressed that while the legal process unfolds, the NDC remains committed to the constitutional position on presidential term limits.

"The Constitution has provided for two-term limits. The party, NDC as a party, supports the constitutional position, two-term limits. The president, John Dramani Mahama, supports the constitutional position, two-term limits," he said.

He added that the Supreme Court's interpretation would ultimately determine whether the constitutional provision should be understood as limiting presidents to two terms generally or specifically to two consecutive terms.

"I think those who are saying two-term limits consecutively are reading into the Constitution. But whether what they are reading into the Constitution can be justified and upheld by the Supreme Court is another matter," he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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