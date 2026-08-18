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GoldBod leadership may face ‘scary’ bail conditions in the future – Afenyo-Markin warns

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  18 August 2026 12:52pm
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The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has warned that the bail conditions that may be imposed on the current leadership of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) in the future could be "scary" if the standards being applied to some former government officials are maintained.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, speaking at a press conference today, August 18, was drawing a comparison between what he described as stringent bail conditions imposed on some former government officials currently facing investigations and the potential treatment of officials of the current administration when his party, the NPP, returns to power.

He suggested that the precedent being created by the NDC government through the conditions attached to bail for some accused persons could eventually have consequences for officials currently in government, especially the Goldbod executives in relation to what he claimed was some GH¢22 billion losses.

His comments come amid heightened political debate over investigations into officials and individuals associated with the previous administration, with the Minority repeatedly questioning what it considers excessive bail conditions and political persecution.

‘Scary’ conditions

Mr Afenyo-Markin warned that those currently holding public positions should consider how the standards being applied today could affect them if political power changes hands.

He said the conditions imposed on some persons under investigation were setting a precedent that could be difficult to defend in the future.

He argued that the current administration's approach to investigations and bail should be measured against established legal principles rather than political considerations.

The comments form part of the broader political contest over the government's investigations into alleged wrongdoing under the previous administration.

While the government has maintained that the investigations are intended to ensure accountability and recover state resources, the Minority has repeatedly raised concerns about the manner in which some of the investigations are being conducted.

Mr Afenyo-Markin's warning therefore shifts the argument beyond the cases currently before investigative bodies to the possible consequences for officials of the present administration in the future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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