NDC supporters storm Fomena constituency office over alleged disqualification of chairman aspirant

Audio By Carbonatix
Some aggrieved supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adansi Fomena Constituency have stormed the party’s office to protest the alleged disqualification of Atipile Mohammed, seeking the chairmanship position.
The supporters, who gathered at the party office on Wednesday morning, described the decision as unfair and are demanding an explanation from the constituency leadership.
The spokesperson for the group, Adjei Murphy, who doubles as the Dompoase Branch Chairman and Coordinator, told Adom News that the aspirant has made the NDC more attractive in the Fomena constituency and that his disqualification would reverse the gains the party has made ahead of the 2028 election.
They have vowed to resist any attempt to unfairly disqualify him from the race, insisting that he stands a strong chance of emerging as the winner.
The aggrieved members are therefore calling on the party to clarify the circumstances surrounding the alleged disqualification ahead of the upcoming constituency elections.
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