Cocaine probe: Speaker is right in dismissing Minority’s motion of parliamentary inquiry – Dr Pelpuo

Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of Special Presidential Initiatives, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, has backed Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to reject a Minority motion seeking a parliamentary inquiry into recent major narcotics seizures linked to Ghana.

Speaker Bagbin ruled the motion inadmissible on September 29, arguing that its proposed scope substantially overlapped with ongoing investigations and criminal proceedings before the courts.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Wednesday, September 30, Dr Pelpuo said Parliament should allow the security agencies and the courts to complete their work before considering a broader parliamentary intervention.

“For me, I think that the Speaker is 100% right. Government is made up of several arms of government, three major arms of government, and our major duty is to make laws. And as a lawmaking institution, we are not restricted to investigate things that are directly affecting us and directly affecting the nation, especially when they are brought before us, and especially when we show so much concern relative to what the public is asking us to do," he explained. Read also: Bagbin dismisses Minority motion on narcotics seizures as inadmissible

He argued that while Parliament has the authority to investigate matters of national interest, a parallel inquiry could overlap with the work of the courts where suspects are already facing trial.

“Parliament can investigate an issue, but an investigation of an issue may happen when an issue is lying, and not being worked on.”

Dr Pelpuo said Parliament could subsequently invite the relevant minister to brief the House on the outcome of the investigations and consider further action where necessary.

He also called for efforts to establish whether Ghana is being used as a transit point for illicit drugs and to identify weaknesses that may be facilitating such activity.

“We need to make sure we close the gaps that allow people, you know, to have freedom.”

Dr Pelpuo added that if the ongoing court proceedings fail to sufficiently answer the broader questions surrounding the narcotics seizures, an independent professional investigation could still be considered.

“If they don't come out sufficiently, at that point I will also suggest that even not the Parliament at all, but some investigation, some official investigation body, professionally should go into it.”

The Minority has rejected the Speaker’s ruling, with Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin arguing that it improperly limited Parliament’s oversight role.

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