Ghana records surge in 2025 tourism receipts as Ahafo Region honors top industry players

Ghana’s tourism sector is showing strong growth momentum, recording over 4.34 billion dollars in tourism receipts from more than 1.3 million international tourists in 2025.

Domestic tourism also demonstrated significant promise, with over 1.79 million visits recorded across 55 tourist sites nationwide - figures that reflect Ghana’s growing appeal and rich cultural diversity.

Johny Arthur Quarm, Director of Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), disclosed these at the 2nd annual Ahafo Regional Tourism Awards held on Thursday in Goaso.

The event was organised under the theme, "Celebrating Excellence Beyond Borders – The Blackstar Experience."

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Quarm charged tourism practitioners across the country to embrace technology, invest in capacity building, maintain high standards, and prioritise safety and customer care as daily practices to consolidate the sector's gains.

He further entreated industry stakeholders to protect the culture, heritage, and natural environment that make Ghana distinctive, while ensuring local communities directly benefit from tourism growth.

The Chief Director, Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC), Joseph Frimpong Naayo, reinforced the call for environmental and cultural preservation, emphasising that as the region pursues tourism development, residents must safeguard key assets including forests, rivers, wildlife, traditional festivals, historic places, and sacred sites.

Addressing participants at the ceremony, the Ahafo Regional Director of the GTA, Alfred Asumadu, highlighted critical regulatory concerns within the region. He revealed that there is currently only one accredited travel and tour agency operating in the Ahafo Region.

Mr. Asumadu urged residents, particularly media outlets, to stay vigilant against unlicensed operators within the tourism and hospitality ecosystem. He advised the public to always demand to see a valid Ghana Tourism Authority license before engaging the services of any tourism enterprise.

Celebrating excellence in Tourism

Chaired by Nana Afia Serwaa I, Manhemaa of the Goaso Traditional Area, the annual awards scheme seeks to recognise excellence, foster healthy competition among practitioners, strengthen industry collaboration, and elevate Ghana’s destination image. The event celebrated key hospitality, entertainment, media and service providers driving growth across the region.

Zeniel Oasis Hotel in Goaso emerged as the 2-Star Hotel of the Year, while Lamore Restaurant and Bar took home Restaurant of the Year. Pizza Man Chicken Man was named Fast Food Establishment of the Year, Cassava Cassava won Traditional Caterer of the Year, and Smart City Pleasure Pub received the Drinking Bar of the Year award.

Additionally, New Star Travel and Tour were recognised as Travel Agent of the Year. In media and digital recognitions, Clean Heart Entertainment and Ralph TV were honored for their coverage on social media and event organisation, while JoyNews’ Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi emerged as the Digital Tourism Icon of the Year 2026.

Honorary awards were also presented to the CEOs of Michael Adjei Group of Companies in Goaso and the Odeefour Group of Companies in Mim for their outstanding contributions to regional industry development.

For the award recipients, the recognition serves as a major morale booster, celebrating their dedication while inspiring them to reach greater heights in advancing the tourism and hospitality system across the Ahafo region.

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