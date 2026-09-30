MTN celebrates 30 years with float, street activation

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, has embarked on a street float in Accra to engage its stakeholders as part of activities to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

The company took its celebration to the streets, reaffirming its commitment to customers and the development of the country.

The float, which started from the company’s head office, passed through the Ministries area to Osu before returning to the head office on Independence Avenue, with staff engaging members of the public along the route.

The celebration brought together employees and teams from MTN, Mobile Money Ltd and its fintech operations to mark three decades of telecommunications and digital financial services in Ghana.

It also served as a gesture of appreciation to customers who have remained loyal to the company throughout its 30-year journey, with members of the public receiving tokens from the company during the float.

Float

Speaking after the float last Saturday, the Chief Human Resource Officer of MTN Ghana, Esi Mmirba Wilson, said the float was intended to communicate to Ghanaians that “MTN is here to stay” while celebrating the company’s 30 years of service.

She said the three decades had been characterised by providing connectivity, supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and working with customers across the country.

Ms Wilson said the exercise demonstrated MTN’s partnership with the government and customers.

She added that the company used the occasion to show appreciation to customers for their support.

She said some customers had stayed with the company from its first day of operations to the present day, making them an important part of the anniversary celebrations.

Ms Wilson said the anniversary programme would continue with several activities, including marketing promotions and opportunities for customers to participate in raffles and win prizes.

She said all the regions were participating in the anniversary activities, with the remaining regional celebration scheduled for the following week due to other engagements.

MTN Ghana’s Chief Human Resource Officer said staff were also brought together after the float to deliberate on the company’s direction, while strengthening relationships through food, drinks and social interaction.

Celebration

Also speaking, the Mobile Money Fintech Limited Customer Value Management Manager, Malik Otu Osman, described the float as a “wonderful” celebration that brought together staff of MTN, Mobile Money and Bayobab, a digital infrastructure subsidiary of MTN.

He said the event provided an opportunity to celebrate MTN’s contribution to the development of the GSM and fintech sectors, as well as the country’s development.

Mr Osman expressed appreciation to management for organising the celebration and thanked customers and staff of MTN, Mobile Money and fintech operations for their participation.

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