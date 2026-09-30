NPP Vice Chair race: I may be the youngest, but most experienced – Nana B

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Vice-Chairperson hopeful, Henry Nana Boakye says his relatively young age should not be mistaken for a lack of experience as he makes his case to delegates ahead of the party’s national executive elections.

According to Nana B, he may be the youngest among the 13 aspirants contesting the Vice-Chairperson position, but his 26 years of uninterrupted service to the New Patriotic Party have taken him through almost every level of the organisation.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he said his involvement in the NPP began at the age of 19, shortly after completing Prempeh College, when he served as a polling agent during the 2000 general election.

“In fact, I may be the youngest, but I have served the NPP continuously, uninterrupted, for 26 years,” he said.

Nana B said his party experience spans polling station, electoral area, constituency, and regional and national structures.

He mentioned serving twice as a polling station chairman, electoral area chairman and constituency communications officer, as well as working at the regional level.

He also recalled his involvement in the establishment of the Tertiary Students’ Confederacy Network (TESCON), saying he became its founding president at the School of Mines, now the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), in Tarkwa.

“There was no TESCON when I gained admission, so myself and a few came together to set it up,” he said.

He said his involvement in student politics continued when he later went to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study law, where he again served as TESCON president.

Nana B further pointed to his experience at the national level, saying he served on the party’s National Steering Committee and played a role in national youth programmes during Sammy Awuku’s tenure as National Youth Organiser.

He also said he had served as a national communications officer and had taken up responsibilities that exposed him to the party’s operations at the highest level.

For Nana B, that extensive experience has given him an understanding of the NPP through periods of both success and setbacks.

“I have served the party at all levels. If we’re looking for someone who knows the rise and fall of the party, its victory and losses, I am the one,” he stated.

He described his political journey as one in which he was “trained and groomed by the party,” arguing that his long involvement in the NPP gives him a deep understanding of its structures, challenges and grassroots operations.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its national executives on Saturday, October 3, 2026, with 13 candidates contesting the Vice-Chairperson position.

Nana B is seeking to move from his current position as National Organiser to the Vice-Chairperson position in the party’s new national leadership structure.

The other aspirants include Mustapha Hamid, Kojo Bamba, Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, Richard Ahiagbah, Masawood Mohammed, Oti Aboagye, Abena Pokuaah Amoah Boaitey and Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong.

The rest are Horma Akesie Miezah, Sam Pyne, Nana Akomea and Bright Essilfie.

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