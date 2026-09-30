Woman in critical condition after shooting at funeral grounds in Yeji

Audio By Carbonatix
A woman is in critical condition after she was allegedly shot at a funeral ground at Tonka, a suburb of Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.
The incident reportedly occurred late Tuesday, September 29, when mourners had gathered for the funeral of the late Matthias, who drowned in the lake about three weeks ago.
The victim was initially admitted to St. Mathias Hospital but has since been referred for further treatment.
A family member, Yohanes Dake, who spoke on behalf of the family, told Adom News they are considering whether to take the victim to the 37 Military Hospital, Tamale or Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
According to the Assembly Member for the Konkonmba Electoral Area, Maxwell Dunu, the suspect remains at large.
He said the community is assisting the police with investigations to identify and arrest the suspect.
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