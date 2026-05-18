Yeji Traditional Council to relocate residents for 24-hour economy market project

Audio By Carbonatix
Nana Sumpahene Kwame Dangnye has disclosed that the traditional authority will relocate residents occupying portions of land designated for the government’s proposed 24-hour economy market project to pave the way for its implementation.
According to the chief, the move forms part of efforts by the traditional council to support the successful execution of the project, which is expected to stimulate economic activities and create employment opportunities for residents in the area.
Speaking during the handing over of the project site to the district assembly and the contractor for the commencement of work, he stated that the affected residents would be engaged peacefully to ensure a smooth relocation process without conflict.
He explained that the traditional authority remains committed to working closely with the government and the District Assembly to ensure the market project becomes a reality in Yeji.
The chief further indicated that the establishment of the 24-hour economy market would help transform Yeji into a vibrant commercial centre by improving trade activities, supporting local businesses and attracting investors.
The initiative forms part of the government’s broader agenda to stimulate continuous business activity and expand economic opportunities across the country.
On his part, Abdul Nasir Dauda, speaking in an interview with Adom News reporter Daniel Tachie, welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude to John Dramani Mahama for the project.
He expressed optimism that the initiative would bring development and improve livelihoods in the district.
He also urged the contractor to engage local residents during the construction phase to create employment opportunities for people in the area.
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